Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Since my freshman year, so three years now.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I used to do volleyball, but I had to stop because I injured my knee and I couldn’t dive for the ball anymore.
Q: How tough was that, having to stop playing a sport, not by choice?
A: It kind of sucked because I really liked the fun of volleyball, but it’s fine.
Q: How have swim and track and field been its volleyball’s place?
A: It’s been fun, I’ve met a lot of friends in both.
Q: Now that you are into those two sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season a lot more than in the offseason, but I still like to run every day and swim after work at the pool.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Yes, it’s a lot more serious at practice during the season than the offseason.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Kind of, not really, it’s whenever I don’t feel like doing it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics. It’s my stronger suit, so I like to stick with that one.
Q: Between track and swimming, which is more important?
A: Track, because I like running more, and I’m also better than I am at swim.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To not give up and keep doing you love with the people you enjoy doing it with.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to keep up my grades and get into the college I want, and for sports, I’m a couple of seconds away from the school record in the 800 meters in track, so I want to get that.
Q: What’s a couple of seconds?
A: Four seconds.
Q: Is that doable in the offseason?
A: This season I dropped 11 seconds, so I think it will be close.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I don’t think I have a favorite moment yet.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely all my coaches, because they all have helped me get to where I want to be and have all helped push me when I don’t want to do much.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Enjoy your time doing whatever it is you are doing, because it goes by quickly, and make friends with your teammates because those are probably the closest friends you will make.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To not let yourself get absorbed in it. Enjoy it, but don’t take it too seriously because it can then become negative.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Nowhere in particular. I do want to travel, but I want to go everywhere. I’ve always thought Australia would be fun to go to because it has a very different climate and surroundings than what I’m used to.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Sometimes it can get very hard to balance school and sports, but once I find my rhythm, it gets better.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I want to go into the medical field to become a chiropractor. I want to go to UCF or UM.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably not, because that’s not my priority
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Go out and enjoy it because it’s really fun outside here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I don’t know because I’m kind of sick of seafood because that’s everything down here, but it’s likely to be fresh seafood like swordfish because that’s the best.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a chiropractor. What interests you in that field?
A: I love the way all the bones, especially in the back, can work together to heal any part of your body. So I want to learn about that and figure that out.