Q: When did you start playing volleyball?
A: I started in sixth grade when I was 11 or 12. I’ve always loved the sport, so I stuck with it.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did, I played soccer, basketball and softball and hockey on occasions.
Q: What was it about volleyball that drew your attention?
A: Honestly, it was my team. They were just amazing. My height also helped me.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I train every other day, if I have time, in the offseason. In season, it’s every day, and if we don’t condition enough at practice, I’ll go home and do it myself.
Q: Rating volleyball vs. academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: It’s really close, but I would say academics for sure, only because you can’t play sports without good academics.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can make anyone laugh, even if they are not in the mood.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In season we are focused on getting better as a team; in the offseason I’m focused on myself and getting my skills and stamina better.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To have patience because nothing is going to change overnight. In sports, you may not be good at something, at the moment, but if you stick with it, you can get better at something.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to maintain a 3.0 or higher. In sports, I want to improve my vertical.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be an anesthesiologist or maybe something in sports medicine.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When we beat Coral Shores at their gym and it was their Senior Night. Best thing ever.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom and my dad, also one of my best friends Shaniya Watson, Ryan (Star-Gage) and Mac(Kenzie Barrios) and Nick Murray.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t give up because once you start something you have to finish it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To always do the hard stuff. My brother always said just doing the ways stuff will always keep you in neutral, so you always want to do the harder stuff in life.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Being a team leader is amazing and seeing all the girls look up to me and ask me questions. That makes me feel good about myself and knowing that will give me that closure.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Australia. I really want to see a kangaroo or koala, but I’m not so sure about the bugs.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I’m usually hanging out with friends, go on the boat or to the beach.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Giving to balance work, school, my grades, family and friends and all that.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably spend it with family, since I miss out on so much.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I really want to go to UCF or FSU. Those are my two main colleges, other than that I’m going for a scholarship.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, no matter what, I’ll take anything.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to improve my vibes on the court because sometimes I get mad at myself, and it can just be bad for everyone. Also, my vertical.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Everyone pretty much knows each other and it’s pretty hot down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably chicken Alfredo from my mom.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into anesthesiologist or sports medicine. What interests you in that career path?
A: It has really high pay and my mom has always told me I want a good-paying job I can rely on. I don’t want to rely on someone else; I’m going for the good-paying jobs.