Q: When did you start playing soccer?
A: Since I was 4.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: One year of basketball and T-Ball, but that’s it.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: I really like how it’s non-stop action and you never have to pause for a long time.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Once or twice and week in the offseason but every day during the season.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is with the team, while the offseason is just with me.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Soccer.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, I like soccer a lot more than academics.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork, how to be a better person with other people.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To do the best in sports and do the best I can in school.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To win every major trophy there is.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Winning districts my sophomore year. That was just crazy.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Do the best you can do, no matter what.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Do my best.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just to have a nice send-off from school.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: England or Paris because that’s where my favorite soccer teams are located.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Video games like FIFA.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping up or missing school.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Train or sleep, depending on what I need.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Find a place to play soccer.
Q: So if the opportunity comes along to play soccer in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Maybe, I don’t know if I want to go to college or not, I might want to go play club.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it to the next level?
A: I need to work on my diving and ball handling.
Q: What is something you would tell your teammate about the Keys?
A: That it’s a good place to live.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Something lobster or fish related.
Q: If something happens with soccer, say you get injured and can’t play anymore, do you have any career aspirations?
A: Probably work at the UPS store with my mom.