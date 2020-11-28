Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: I started playing basketball when I was 8, cross country and track in high school.

Q: Why did you decide to add track and cross country in high school?

A: To stay in shape during the basketball offseason.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: About six days a week, once a day.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: During the offseason, my training mostly consists of running and workouts, compared to in-season where I mainly focus on the actual skills of the game.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: Yes.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s most important in your life?

A: Although I enjoy sports more, academics are my top priority.

Q: Are the two close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yes.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Through sports, I have learned that nothing is given to you, if you truly want something you have to work hard to achieve it

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: My senior year goals include: winning the district title; remaining undefeated in the county; and scoring 1,000 points.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: My best high school sports moment was being down by more than 10 points to Key West in the district playoffs game then coming back to beat them by over 12.

Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: I would like to thank my coaches: Coach (Pat) Meyers, Coach (Kevin) Williams, Coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi, and Coach (Alphonso) Bryant. I would also like to thank my teammates Bekky Valenzuela and Riley Dobson, and most importantly my parents.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Always work hard to achieve your goals.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To never settle.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: By enjoying every second of it until the end.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to spend time on the boat fishing, doing water-sports, and at the beach.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: Yes I am interested in attending a four-year university where I plan to major in science.

