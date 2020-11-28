Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I started playing basketball when I was 8, cross country and track in high school.
Q: Why did you decide to add track and cross country in high school?
A: To stay in shape during the basketball offseason.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: About six days a week, once a day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: During the offseason, my training mostly consists of running and workouts, compared to in-season where I mainly focus on the actual skills of the game.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yes.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s most important in your life?
A: Although I enjoy sports more, academics are my top priority.
Q: Are the two close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Through sports, I have learned that nothing is given to you, if you truly want something you have to work hard to achieve it
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: My senior year goals include: winning the district title; remaining undefeated in the county; and scoring 1,000 points.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My best high school sports moment was being down by more than 10 points to Key West in the district playoffs game then coming back to beat them by over 12.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I would like to thank my coaches: Coach (Pat) Meyers, Coach (Kevin) Williams, Coach (Jarrod) Mandozzi, and Coach (Alphonso) Bryant. I would also like to thank my teammates Bekky Valenzuela and Riley Dobson, and most importantly my parents.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Always work hard to achieve your goals.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To never settle.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally, and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By enjoying every second of it until the end.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to spend time on the boat fishing, doing water-sports, and at the beach.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yes I am interested in attending a four-year university where I plan to major in science.