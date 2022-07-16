Q: How long have you been playing softball?
A: Since I was 3, so 14 years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played hockey, figure skating, lacrosse, field hockey tennis, soccer, football, baseball and equestrian horse back riding.
Q: What was it about softball that made you want to focus on just that sport in high school?
A: It was just what I loved the most.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: This is actually the first summer I’ve had off, but normally do about a two-hour practice every day for about five to six months, then we get into season.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is more intense, focused on defense and offense, then in the offseason I focus on what I’ve been struggling on the most. For me, it’s offense.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Normally it’s year-round, but this summer I decided to take off.
Q: Of all summers to take off, after going to the final four just last year, why now?
A: I have to tour some colleges and take some summer classes and things like that.
Q: Rating softball versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Probably academics, just because that’s what’s going to get me into college. Sports will always come second because it is student-athlete not athlete-student.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to work with a team and cooperate to accomplish one big goal.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I want to get back to the final four in softball, then academically, I mostly want to take hard classes that will challenge myself.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I don’t know. I figure I still have a lot of time to figure myself out.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This past season, when we became the first softball team in school history to make the final four.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my mother, she’s a huge supporter, because she works so hard that I can play softball.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Even if you have a bad season or you are struggling with something, if you work hard enough, you are going to see improvement, even if it’s not immediately. Don’t look for that immediate improvement, look for improvement over time.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just to keep smiling. A lot of pressure is on me between school and softball, so just keep your head up, keep smiling and don’t let that pressure get to you.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing it’s not the end. We will have some amazing sophomores and freshmen coming up and the fact knowing I’m not just leaving it, but there are players who are still going to rise with the program.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Pandora from “Avatar,” I just went to Disney World, that was very fun. I want to go there now.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to read, I read a lot. I like a lot of classics, but I also like fantasy books and things like that.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The balance, especially this past year having to reschedule all my finals around States, so it’s definitely having to balance being a student and being an athlete.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep, I’d probably sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go into college and be either a pilot or engineer.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, well, if it’s $40,00 a year for tuition, I’d have to think about it.
Q: If a full-ride scholarship comes along to a Division-III school in Kansas, would you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I definitely need to stop getting in my head as much, because I get in my head really easily and really often, and I really need to stop doing that.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s hot, but it’s really pretty when there’s a nice breeze coming in off the water, and it’s a small community so you get a real sense you are not alone, where you would in big cities.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably for my mom to make tacos and mashed potatoes and gravy together. I know it sounds really weird.
Q: Do you put the mashed potatoes in the tacos?
A: No they are separate, the mashed potatoes in a bowl, I know it sounds super weird, but it ‘sso good and I always ask my mom to make it on my birthday.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: It’s all speculation for now, I’ll probably go into college with an idea of what I want to do, but people change in their college years. It’s totally a place of growth, so I don’t even know what I will end up doing.