Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing softball since I was 5 years old, I just started swimming and weightlifting my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played basketball for a little while, but it was mostly softball.
Q: What was it about softball that drew your attention?
A: My dad was my coach and my sister’s coach, and she played since she was 5, and I wanted to play like her.
Q: Now that you are into three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I normally like to lift weights, for basic strength, five times a week, and then for softball, during the season, it’s my most intense time of the year. I go every day, for two hours.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: If I manage my time correctly, but it depends if we have a bunch of games.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, I like to be busy, I think I work better when I’m busy.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I might rank academics slightly higher, but they really are about the same.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Softball, because I have been playing it the longest and I’m a pitcher, so it’s very important to me.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I think I’m a pretty good student, so I hold that as my other talent.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You have to practice to get better at things, you can’t just expect to be good at things when you start.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, my biggest goal is in weightlifting where I want to get a 250-pound total. I was at 220 last year, but I think I can do it.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a psychologist or psychiatrist.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In our last game last year, we were down by two runs when I came up with bases loaded and hit a triple to put us in front, and then I had to go pitch again.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My softball coach Lesa Bonee and assistant Kevin Williams, are really great and helpful. Then my parents, of course.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Definitely join clubs and sports because they are a great way to meet new people and do community service.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Mindset is everything, so whether it’s in sports or academics, you have to have a positive attitude on everything.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to make sure I give everything my all and not miss out on practice or anything.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Australia because the nature is gorgeous, and I want to snorkel the Great Barrier Reef.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like listening to music, reading and working out.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management between sports, school and club, it gets to be a lot.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d get up earlier so I could go to the gym before school and be less busy after school.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I want to go to a school in Florida for psychology.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’d love to, yeah, I would take it.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to pitch a little faster, that’s the main one.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Everything is pretty outdoor-based, whether that’s kayaking or snorkeling, it’s mainly outdoors.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’d make some perogies with my mom and my sister.
Q: You mentioned psychology. What interests you in that career?
A: I feel like it’s a way I could make a difference and help people have a better life.