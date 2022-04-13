Q: At what age did you start playing volleyball?
A: I started playing volleyball in sixth grade when I was 11 or 12.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: When I was 8 or 9, I played AYSO soccer.
Q: What was it about volleyball that drew your attention?
A: One of my best friends, she was more like a sister to me, she played volleyball and I loved how she was on the court so I got into it. Ever since then, it’s been what I did every single year, non stop.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Definitely not as much as I should have been doing. Volleyball is more of a hobby and not as much of a sport, so I don’t do much beyond volleyball season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’d say academics because, at Marathon, athletics are not as serious as in other places, even like Key West, so it’s tougher to get really that far into it.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Outside of school I do whatever I can for my family. My dad is owner of Royal Furniture, and I’ll be in there helping him, or whatever I can for my family.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Don’t care what people think of you or how they treat you, just walk through life how you want to live it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to bring up my GPA and for volleyball, of course, I want to do well for my team and not let them down.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: My whole life my grandfather has shoved into my head I should be a constitutional lawyer, but I don’t like politics, so as of now I don’t know what I’m going to do for the next 10 years.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: During my sophomore year, the starting setter broke her ankle and I was the next one up and I stepped in and played well and was all over the newspaper.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mrs. (Randi) Sokolosky has been my in-school mom and has made everything so much better for me, also Mrs. T (Teresa Konrath) is always there for me, no matter what.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Get bigger and smarter.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Live your life to the fullest and do not care what people say and think of you.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: High school is high school, and you can’t control it too much, so I’m going to live by my rules and not worry about stereotypes or anything like that.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: My grandfather, for my graduation trip, wants to take me to Greece. I’ve been to every state in the country, also been to Italy, England, France, I’ve been to Paris and up the Eiffel Tower. Also, places like Hawaii and Bora Bora are nice to go see.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I mainly work outside of school. I’ll work for my dad or find other jobs, mainly to make money for gas and other things I might want.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: All the pressure that gets put on you. For me, it was my sophomore year when I had to step in there and it can add up sometimes.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would use it to spend more time with my dogs and my family. My dad works every day but Sundays, he’s the hardest working guy I have met in my life, and my mom, who’s been through so much in hr life too, it’s all I can ask for.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: My mom is a Gator and my dad is a Seminole, so we are a house divided and you can only imagine how it gets but right now, UF is one of my top schools I want to go to. It is one of those schools that is really hard to get into and my dad is pushing for FSU. I think, even if I don’t get into UF, I’ll go to Santa Fe and then transfer to the UF campus.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, I would not.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Go down, if you want to see what it’s like, and to Key West, but only stay for a day or two and then go to Miami and Boca.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My grandfather is the best chef in the world, in my opinion, he wants to cook for my wedding, and he makes an amazing rack of lamb. I could eat a whole rack in one sitting.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Other than my grandfather trying to get me to be a lawyer, because I argue everything and say what I like and never hold back, so maybe somewhere along the lines of that. Not constitutional, because it’s too political, but maybe something like a defense attorney, or law enforcement interest me too.