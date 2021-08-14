Q: How long have you been playing those sports?
A: I started all of them my sophomore year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Nope, I did dance growing up.
Q: Why switch from dancing to sports in high school?
A: When I quit dance, it was really that I wanted more of a break from it and felt that if I wanted to go back, I could. But when I got to high school, I started these new sports and really liked them, so I stuck with it.
Q: Now that you are into three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: At least four to five days a week. Even in the offseason I try to continue that by going to the gym.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season I’m doing the workouts I’m assigned by the coaches. Offseason focus is more on weightlifting.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, definitely.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I still prioritize sports, because they are important too and I’m giving it my all, but academics are more important.
Q: Of the sports you partake in, which is most important?
A: Weightlifting. It’s the sport I like the most and the one I feel I’m making the most progress in
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Even though I feel this applies to sports, I feel I’m really disciplined. Inside of sports if I don’t go to practice I feel really guilty but then outside of sports if I’m not giving something my all it just doesn’t feel right.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: The importance of consistency and always being there for your teammates and those around you.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I really want to be in the Top 10 of my class, right no I’m No. 11, and athletically, I just want to do the best I can do and that’s all I can ask.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a doctor and then, of course, have a family.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This past year’s weightlifting districts. It was my first time going and I was really nervous about it but it went really well.
Q: There were a record 45 girls make it to regional out of the county weightlifters this past year. How special was it know you were a part of that 45?
A: It gives me a lot of motivation because I really want to make it to states my senior year. So making it there and seeing all those girls from the Keys there, pushing each other to do our best, really inspires me.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My weightlifting coach, Erin Hamilton, she has really pushed me to be my best and then, of course, my parents. They always tell me to try my best and not give up.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Be supportive of the other people around you, because even the small compliment like saying, ‘good job,’ may push a person more and inspire them.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To not give up, because if you are really close to something and you stop, you’ll never know how far you could have gone with it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I would say balance is really important to that closure. You can’t put yourself in everything, so make sure everything is balanced and your not stretching yourself so thin you can’t do anything.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: This is kind of basic but I really want to go to Hawaii again. I went when I was really young and I was supposed to go back last summer but then COVID hit. So now I really want to go back.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I paint, I like to go out on the boat and snorkel and being on the water.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management because both are really important, so trying to balance them can be kind of difficult.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Just spend time with my friends, because once I go off to college I won’t see them as much.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: UF, John Hopkins, maybe Duke.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I don’t know if I will go to college for swim or track but for weightlifting, I need to work on my technique because that helps with everything.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: How small and close-knitted the town is because I feel that is different than a lot of places people grow up in.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I really like sushi and my mom makes it sometimes and I really like that.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a doctor. Is there a specific career path you want in that field?
A: I’m not sure if I want to go medicine or surgery, but once I get into med school and can shadow some people then I’ll figure it out.
Q: What interests you in that field?
A: I went to “Nurse for a Day,” it’s where you shadow a nurse for a day, and I just felt at home in the medical field. Then one time, my dad cut his finger and he had me stitch it up for him and I wasn’t grossed out so I figured it was the right field for me.