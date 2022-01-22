Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Weightlifting I started my freshman year, and softball I have been playing since I was 5 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played volleyball throughout middle school until my freshman year, soccer and when I was younger, I did dance.
Q: What was it about softball that drew you to that sport?
A: Just being able to be part of a team and knowing that if I work hard and everybody else works hard with me, that’s how we do best. The team is the best part about it.
Q: What prompted you to start weightlifting in high school?
A: I originally started as a way to get stronger for softball, but after my first year, I just fell in love with the sport and the physical and mental changes that came with it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In-season I train seven days a week, when I’m not in season, I still work out it’s just not seven days a week. I work out at least three days a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In season, I’m focused on my specific lifts or positions on the field, but outside of season it’s more full-body workouts just to keep in shape.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, I do in the sense that when I’m not practicing I find that time. But between weightlifting and softball, I go from one season to the next and practice every day of the week.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, 100%.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: I enjoy sports, I like being in good physical shape, which is the reason it is so important to me, but academics, 100%, stay higher because I wouldn’t be able to get places if it weren’t for that.
Q: Between weightlifting and softball, which sport is most important?
A: That’s such a hard question to answer.
Q: Weightlifting has become that important to you these past few years?
A: Yes, weightlifting has surpassed anything I could have imagined and never would have thought I would have made it to states last year. I’ve lost so much weight from doing it and gained so much muscle. Weightlifting has changed a lot.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’ve been told, a lot, that I tend to be a leader, even when it doesn’t come to sports, like in the classroom or mission trips with my church. I’ve been told that’s one characteristic I have in all aspects.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It teaches you how to work with people and how to be able to reach a common goal and achieve it while you hear critiquing from other people.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, my goal is to be able to maintain my straight As, which I have, and get my GPA to a 4.5, because that’s an achievement to be 4.5 or higher when you graduate. Also, I wanted to get accepted to UCF, which I have. For athletes, my goal is to make it to state in weightlifting again.
Q: Having placed at states last year, do you feel more pressure to repeat the feat again your senior season?
A: 100%, that is the one thing I am stressed out about. That fact I could do it last year and I want to be able to do it again and if anything get higher than I was last year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To be able to stay in shape and create a foundation for myself that one day I can share with my kids. I want to have a stable foundation for my life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: It’s between two. It’s obviously, going to states last year, that was a huge moment for me, and then my freshman year at the softball district finals, against Gulliver, I hit the walk-off winner, which was huge, and I’ll never forget that.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Obviously, my parents. My dad has constantly pushed me, every single year, and my mom has always stood by my side. They are my rocks, I have two rocks, then coach Stacey (Pillari) has helped tremendously in weightlifting and has been by my side since freshman year to help me through the changes, and then coach Jason (Garcia) has done everything to make me the best softball and human I can be.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Keep working hard and give Key West that name they want to hear. We may be all the way down here, but we are competing, and I want everyone to keep working hard so we don’t ever fall off the map — like everyone thinks we are.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Honestly, to keep working hard. It’s very vague and I know people say it a lot, but once you put your mind to something you need to want to achieve it and that was something that was told to me which has seemed to make a difference and I will keep telling people that as well.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Ending all the seasons how I want them to by making it to states and placing higher in weightlifting and then going further than we have in softball.
Q: Twice you have been on the cusp of making it to the state Final Four in softball. How much motivation, to get past that point, does that give you entering your senior year?
A: That’s all the motivation right there, to prove to everybody who may have doubted that if we keep working hard, we can make it that one step further.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: All over, I want to travel everywhere.
Q: Where do you want to start?
A: I really want to go to Africa, I know it sounds crazy, but I want a complete change of culture and submerge myself in something brand new, so I know what it’s like for other people living in other places. I just want to completely put myself out there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I don’t have the most time, but when I can I like to spend time at the beach or on the boat or anything on the water. No. 1 would be time with family, doing whatever I can with them, and then friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Definitely, time. Compared to people who are not in sports, I definitely don’t have time to go and hang out after school or on the weekends because we are practicing or traveling.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would probably sit down with my parents at home and talk with them. Have more time to spend with my family because with sports I feel I’m away from them so much, so whatever time I would have I’d spend it with them.
Q: You talked about being accepted to UCF.
A: Yes, I have been accepted for the summer semester and will be there in the summer.
Q: Do you have any plans on what you want to study?
A: I was interested in majoring in biology in hopes of a future in the medical career, but I’m leaning now more toward sports medicine and physical therapy. But I’m doing ROTC in college because after my four years there, I want to enlist in the Air Force.
Q: If you are offered a scholarship to play softball in college, will you take it?
A: Yes, I would because if they pay for my school, that would be huge. That would be a game-changer.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to play at the collegiate level?
A: Just overall, just trying to get better at the things I know. Just keep getting stronger and doing the simple drills everybody thinks we need to stop doing but keep doing those little things.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s too small, don’t come.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s cooking. She makes the best bolechi, rice and beans. My mom’s Cuban cooking is the best part of home.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into the medical field and sports medicine. What interests you in that career path?
A: I want to be able to do something productive in my life and help people, even in the smallest way possible, just to be able to see I am making a difference. I can see doing that in the medical field and sports medicine and physical therapy I feel I will be able to help people the way I want to and being involved in sports taught me that just by the way I improved my workouts. I also can stay active while I work.