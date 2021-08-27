Q: How long have you been playing both sports?
A: Football since I was little, since I was 6 or 7 years old. Track I started my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Just baseball, basketball, wrestling. Just the generic sports you do as an athlete. Wrestling I did all the way until my sophomore year, but I had shoulder problems.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: Past experiences. When I was a kid, I had a lot of anger built up, so I was able to take it out on the gridiron. I was able to bump heads and I loved it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Seven days a week for at least three to four hours a day.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, I keep going, keep grinding to keep my dream going to be a D-I athlete.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is all about getting my speed up and learning the playbook. In-season is about getting that physical contact in while keeping my stamina up.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Sports. I love playing sports.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Football 100%. Everything I do is for football.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: If you need me to pick up some boxes, I can do that, lifting things is my specialty.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to have a very good work ethic and respect people who are trying to help you in life.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to score a 1,250 or 1,300 on my SAT and bring up my GPA. Then athletically, get some offers for college.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just make it as far as I possibly can in sports.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Oh man, there’s a lot. My junior year during track when we won districts. We won it by a landslide and that was amazing.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my mother and father, as well as my grandmother and uncles. When I moved down here, Coach (Johnny) Hughes has also taken on a role as a father figure for me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t think it’s going to be forever. I feel like I was just getting here, and now I’m a senior, It goes by really quickly, don’t take it for granted.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Cherish every single sports moment you can because when you walk off for the last time, if you have any regrets it’s going to live with you for a long time.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I don’t think anybody can have that proper closure. Walking off that last time will be the final time with people you grew up with, they are like your brothers, so I don’t think you can prepare yourself for that. That’s why most athletes grind to get to that next level.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Italy, because my grandmother on my dad’s side was Italian, so I’ve always to go see where the family came from.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really that many hobbies. I just work and do sports pretty much.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Never have enough sleep. It’s always sports or homework, you never get enough sleep.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Working in my sports.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Not at the moment. Any school that will give me a shot.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes sir.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Definitely my academics.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s nothing like this place. You can’t imagine a place like this at all.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some conch fritter and plantains.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Probably start a business down here chartering. Typical things for down here. As long as I am down here in paradise, I’ll be fine.