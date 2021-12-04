Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Football I’ve played all my life until I had some surgeries and that put me out my seventh-grade year. My mom wasn’t really happy about me going back to it, but I went back to my eighth-grade year and have been playing ever since. Track I started my sophomore year, but I fractured my hip that year and couldn’t run, so I really started my junior year and this is going to be my second year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Baseball, hockey, soccer, I ran some 5Ks and the Seven-Mile bridge, I did way too many sports.
Q: Why did you focus on football and then add track in high school?
A: Growing up I didn’t have a favorite sport, everybody always asked me which I liked best because I played about five sports. I played all of them year-round, so it was hard to tell, but when I got to about seventh or eighth grade there was something about football, my understanding the game and seeing it for what it was, instead of just playing ball, that it just clicked and I loved it. Track was an addition after I decided baseball was too slow for me, I knew track was the best starter sport for me to enhance my football ability.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, it’s about five days a week, depending on how long practice is, up to the coach, then outside of practice, I’m always trying to work outside of the weight room and stay fit, so I can play at the next level. Then sometimes, after I get some football work it, maybe two to three days a week I’ll work with track.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, I’m in the weight room a lot more so I can put on size because it’s always something I have struggled with. In-season I’m focused on my footwork and gameplans.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: For a week or two after football, I try to let my hips and body rejuvenate, but then it’s right back to it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academic is definitely most important because I can’t go anywhere without academics, but, obviously, I can and enjoy sports more, but academics still come first, that’s just the way I was raised.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Brotherhood and how to work with a team. Even when it’s an individual sport, you gave to work with a team, it’s not a one-man show out there. You have to learn how to share the spotlight.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For football, I wanted to make the playoffs, but we fell short of that. I also want to run a 7:11 in the 100 meters in track, and academically I want to keep my grades up at a 3.5 or high so I can go to college for football.
Q: How tough is it knowing you were a win away from earning a berth in the playoffs?
A: I’m definitely frustrated because when the season started those were the most crucial games and it set us off in a bad way. If we won one of those games, the whole season would have been different.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To go to the NFL; if not, go to college and find a good job making a lot of money. I just want to love what I do.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I honestly don’t know if I’ve had just one moment, obviously, better than others. I’ve had a lot of good moments.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yeah, every coach that has helped me from Little League all the way through now, like coach (Johnny) Hughes, coach Chaz (Jimenez) and coach Perkins. It’s been everybody throughout the course of my life and I’m grateful for all those coaches. Every teacher too, I’m not the biggest fan of school but every teacher has been there to help me along the way, and all my family has been very supportive. They have been my biggest supporters, so I’m thankful for them.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Start earlier in what you want to do and getting a step out in front of everybody can really separate you. You have to realize everybody has the same kind of goals and a lot of people who are striving or the same stuff as you and getting that extra step on them will make you different.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Stay out of trouble.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I have to go out just knowing I gave it my all and happy knowing I did.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would love to visit plenty of places. I would love to go to Fiji and Hawaii. Even though we live on an island, I want to go to a different island.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I play video games and work out. So it’s pretty much video games, sports and school.
Q: And the video games are probably sports-based?
A: Yes, they are.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to manage sports and school, after having three hours of football practice, can drain you and I don’t want to open my textbooks after practice. But you have to find a way to get it done, and I always did.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either use it to study, sleep or work out, depending on which I was getting the least amount of.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: To play ball at the best school I can or possibly, if I go to school for academics, find a major I love and want to do for the rest of my life. But my main goal is to play ball, and I’m hoping I get the opportunity I deserve.
Q: So no matter the size or location of the school, if you have an opportunity to play football in college you are going to take it?
A: No, I won’t go to any school. I’ll go Division-II or Division-I or possibly a JuCo, but it depends on where the school is and how bad they want me. I want to make sure that if I’m playing football and giving my body and time the next four years, I better be able to enhance myself at that school. I don’t want to waste four years, especially considering I’ve had so many injuries.
Q: Is there one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: There’s more than one skill, but as fast as I am already that D-I speed is different, and I would love to get a little faster and work on my footwork a little more.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s beautiful and different from any other place. It’s really diverse.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’m going to get some type of seafood, whether it’s Conch salad or Conch fritter or fish or shrimp or lobster. Something like that.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I love sports, so I would love to stay somewhere in the sports field. Whether that’s sports management or sports medicine, because I’ve had so many injuries, I’d love to help other people who have had injuries like me. The problem is, I don’t want to go to school for eight years. So I need to figure something I can do with about four years of schooling. I’ve even thought of marketing or being an agent, but the problem is there’s only so many of those type of jobs, so I really need to focus on and it’s something I’ve been very nervous about.