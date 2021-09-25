Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4 years old and lacrosse I just started last year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played basketball for a while but when I moved from Kentucky to Key West, basketball and soccer became the same season, I had to quit one. Since I played soccer for so long I chose soccer.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: My family has always been around soccer. My sister played college soccer and my brother-in-law was my old high school coach.
Q: Why did you add lacrosse in high school?
A: I wanted to add another sport to meet more people and lacrosse is a lot of fun. You get to hit people.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: When I’m not in-season, I work out two days a week. In season it’s practice every day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason, I just train more on my own about two days a week.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, not even close. I don’t see myself playing sports in college so I focused more on grades than worrying about sports.
Q: Between soccer and lacrosse, which sport is most important?
A: Probably lacrosse. I really like lacrosse. I think for me the lacrosse team is more of a team and more fun all together.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m good at cooking.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, I try to be a role model for the younger kids.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For academics, I want to keep my all As. For sports, I want to win district sone time here. It doesn’t matter for which sport.
Q: In soccer this past season your team was really close to that district title. How much motivation does that give you for your senior year?
A: lot because in soccer and lacrosse we got knock out of both by Gulliver and I want to beat Gulliver. I have a lot of motivation because of that.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Go to college, have a family and be successful.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: It was when I was in Kentucky and we won districts my freshman year. I barely played but it was still a great feeling.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My brother-in-law Justin Maddock, who was also my coach. He coached me since I started. Definitely my parents too. They keep me on track with my grades, and my work ethic, and a lot of my success goes to them.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Work hard, don’t slack don’t take it for granted. Put all the effort you can into it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That same thing. I’ve had that passed down to me from my family and friends.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’m not sure. I guess I’ll just have to make that closure myself.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to France. My family went there and I got left out and I’ve been jealous about that.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to spearfish. That’s pretty much it.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping myself in check, being able to go to practice and making sure my homework is done. Just trying to keep it all together at once.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I probably wouldn’t. Maybe if I didn’t sleep, but I feel like my day is already busy enough and I’m good with it the way it is.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I don’t know if I want to play sports in college or not, but I have thought about nursing and NSU is a good school for that.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: If I did I likely would, but I don’t know because a lot of colleges haven’t shown interest.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: For lacrosse just getting to know the game better. I have the athletic side of it, I just need to learn the game. Soccer I need to keep my interest in the sport.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There’s not a lot of stuff to do down here. It’s good for a week but after a while it gets boring.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My dad’s bacon carbonara is pretty good.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I thought about nursing or the military and I’ve also thought about x-ray tech but I haven’t come to a decision yet.