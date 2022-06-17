Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Swim I’ve been doing for about eight years. Track I did for the first time my sophomore year but couldn’t do it this past year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played softball, soccer, swim.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on swimming in high school?
A: It was what I was used to and good at, I was not very good at soccer.
Q: Why add track and field in high school?
A: My brother bribed me, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For swimming, it’s an hour and a half every day or about seven and half hours a week. Track is about an hour and a half to two hours a day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: For swim, it’s much harder and much more intense because we are getting in shape for the season and during the season it’s focusing on your main strokes.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, during the season between swim and track, I take a break and focus on academics.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Sports.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Well, my academics are No. 1, but I enjoy sports more.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can sail.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Working with other people, I also the importance of having a healthy lifestyle. Like with swimming, you can do it for the rest of your life and it’s something everybody can do, so it’s a good skill to have for my lifetime.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’m hoping to have my associate’s degree by the end of the year and then go to states for track.
Q: You were a region finalist as a sophomore. What will it take to get to the state finals as a senior?
A: I need to get 20 more feet on my throw.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go into the military and maybe be a vet.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: It was districts and when they announced the champions, they called my name. That was cool!
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom, coach (Mike) Caldwell, coach Lori (Bosco) from swim, and Mrs. Grey, my psych teacher from my freshman year.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t be scared to join a sport just because you’re not good at it or even if you’ve never heard of it because you never know what you’ll be good at. Because when I joined track, I thought it was all running and I thought I’d die, but then I found the throwing events and made the team for that.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t give up. If you failed one day doesn’t mean the next day you’ll keep failing.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just sticking with my sports. I’ve spent so much time swimming that if I didn’t finish out the season, it would have all felt pointless.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Scotland, because it just sounds cool and Outlander.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. A lot of time is spent getting to and from sports, especially swimming, and I also have a lot of classes online.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: College and then the military.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, probably.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My time management, not procrastinating so much.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Don’t live there.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Thai Island.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Something in the military. I want to be a vet, at first it was a psychologist, but now I’m not so sure about that.