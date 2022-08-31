Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been doing wrestling for about two years and football for about six to seven years since I was really little.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played basketball starting when I was really little but once I turned 13 years old I started focusing on football.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: Mostly my brother, but then I realized it physically challenged me and no matter what other people say about my height or size, I keep challenging myself to be better.
Q: Why add wrestling in high school?
A: One of the main things was to help build my confidence, my focus too, especially with wrestling being one of the hardest individual sports, I wanted to challenge myself again to the limits, to see how far I could succeed.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: About four to five days a week, outside of sports I train at Body Fitness and go for a run every couple of mornings because I’m trying to go into the Marines being I’m from a military family.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yes, during summer breaks or spring, I go back home to Hawaii and just think about life.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason, is really intense and hard training. It’s where you have to focus on what you are eating and put in much more work, so when it comes into season, it’s not so much of a grind.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics has to be the most important thing because I can’t play without good academics. I know my GPA is not the best, but my teachers have all stepped up really big to help me and I can’t let them down now, so I can maintain my GPA to graduate.
Q: Between football and wrestling, which sport is most important?
A: Football because it’s the main sport I have been playing my whole life and a team sport where the bonding and brotherhood not only benefit you now but also later in life.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I don’t know about being uniquely gifted, but I do know if I see a person in need, I will help them.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You have to be a hard-working individual and how to communicate because without it, you can’t build new relationships and bonds.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: It’s more an academic goal my senior year. I really want to bring my GPA up to where I can get on the honor roll so that I can do what I put my mind to.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be in the military for a good five to 10 years and then after that travel around the world, taking after my mom’s career as a manager for the airlines.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In my ninth-grade year, in our last week, I played on the varsity squad and scored in the fourth quarter. It was big for me because it really let me know I could do it.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom has pushed me since I was a little kid, especially about how I am surrounding myself because she wants me to be a better example for my brother and sister.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Be a hard-working individual and surround yourself with friends who you know will help benefit you later in life and help you toward your goals.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Help others when they need it because they can help you when you need it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to play with a lot of pride in myself and my teammates this year because I want to be able to reflect on my past and say that I did it the best I could do when everybody else told me I couldn’t.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Romania, because it’s a quiet place without a lot of crime rates and I want to live there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I play a lot of games and I also play street hockey.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Living up to expectations of what others demand of you.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Just working out and listening to music.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go straight into the Marines.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play football in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I would take it, for sure, and then wait to go into the Marines.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Mostly my speed and agility. Right now I run a 4.9 and if you really want to make it to a D-II school at least you need a good size, but speed really matters in college.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or bunkmate about the Keys?
A: The water here is nice and there are a lot of good places to go spearfishing.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Hawaiian Cockla fruit.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to go to the Marines for college and after that, I might write a book and help others.