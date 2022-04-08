Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I started in track my sophomore year, and football I’ve played since I was 5.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Soccer and volleyball.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: It just caught my eye and I enjoyed playing it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Sometimes five days a week, sometimes six.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Most during the summer.
Q: Is it important to have that downtime?
A: No, because I use that downtime to prepare for fall, which comes fast.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason I’m getting myself prepared and in the season I’m trying to get better.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics all the way because you can’t go anywhere without good academics.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a quick learner and can get stuff done quickly if I need to.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To always keep your head up and be honest.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To be one of the best in my class, in school and in sports.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To make my father proud and be the best athlete I can be.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I secured my varsity spot my sophomore year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad and coach (Herbert) James.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To always work hard and keep your head up.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Same thing.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just to be proud of myself because I didn’t always enjoy working hard, but now I see it and get all excited.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Columbia to see my family down there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Video games and sometimes helping my sister play soccer.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Not that much time to get all my academics done.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: More studying.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: UM and Florida State.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Definitely.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Not really.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a great place to relax.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Aros con leche, which is a dessert my grandma makes.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Besides sports, I’d say service to the community in IT because I like the idea of getting to work from home and make mad money.