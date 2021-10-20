Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: I started lacrosse my freshman year and basketball I started when I was little. I really played, but it kept me entertained.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Nope. Well, I did some disc golf in the summer times. 

Q: What was it about basketball that focused your attention?

A: I have a little brother who is autistic and we had a basketball hoop outside so we'd shoot around together. Every time we played, and I do now, it's for him.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: In-season, it's every day, Monday through Friday, for two hours. In the offseason. I work more and don't train as much.

Q: Is it important to have that downtime away from sports?

A: Sports are just for me to have fun, hang out with friends, meet new people. I don't take sports very seriously.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics I take much more seriously than sports.

Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?

A: Lacrosse, I enjoy lacrosse more now.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: To always keep on going and never give up.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Just get my high school diploma.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To own my own Two Boat business out of Islamorada. It's a family company right now but I think if I work hard for it maybe my stepdad might pass it on to me.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: When I made my first point of my last game of the last quarter in basketball my freshman year.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My mom and my little brother.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Have fun in high school because in a blink of an eye it's gone.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To never give up and keep going.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I don't know that I'll have that problem. 

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit? 

A: Costa Rice because I've heard the fishing is good there.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Fishing, boating, skimboarding, paintballing.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Having responsibilities on top of all the sports.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Spend time with my brother.

Q: When you meet someone from outside of the Keys, what do you tell them about this place?

A: If you have a boat, you better write down my phone number.

Q: You've talked about wanting to take over the towing business. What interests you in that career?

A: My first goal was to get my captain's license, which I finally got because I enjoy being on the water so much. I've heard people say that if you enjoy something, then that should be your career. I enjoy all that, so it makes sense.