Q: How long have you been playing both sports?
A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 3, and then track just kind of happened because I liked running and I was good at it.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I always tried everything. I did tennis for a few years, I was really good in PE and played all those sports.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?
A: Just the people I was surrounded by, I really made some great friends and it’s been wonderful to be part of.
Q: Why add track in high school?
A: It started when my friend Izzy (Walterson), who was on my 4x400 team, said she was doing track and had me do it with her.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: When I’m in-season, it’s every day, then offseason, there are times I’ll do something myself like a workout.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is definitely more demanding because it’s every day, always trying to get better.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: During the summer, but not really, because I’m always at least touching a soccer ball and running.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Definitely sports, I don’t like school that much, but you have to try.
Q: Does soccer still take precedence ahead of track?
A: They are about neck and neck, they are 50-50. Before it was soccer, but now, I like them both a lot.
Q: Did you ever believe track would become that important in your life?
A: No, not at all, because I kind of started it as a joke really.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Social skills and how to use teamwork in tough situations.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to do as best as we can for soccer season, for track, I want to beat our school record time.
Q: You already have the school record, you went to state last year, knowing you have accomplished so much, is there still motivation to do more?
A: Oh yes, if there wasn’t then what would I be training for?
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just to be successful and make my parents proud of me.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Beating the school record in the 4x4 time.
Q: Do you want to set it this year at a mark nobody can beat again?
A: Oh yeah, because I want my name right there on a plaque outside with all the school records.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad, my mom, coach (Dave) Perkins, coach Justin (Martin) coach Alex (Yanovich) most importantly, he helped me the most in soccer and learned a lot from him. He used to make us run a lot and we used to wonder why, but now it really makes sense in what he did.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To stay determined and keep up the hard work because when you have to do school and athletics you have to stay focused.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To never take criticism from anybody I wouldn’t take advice from.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Try to make the district finals and win it in soccer. As along as we are happy with what we did, then that’s how I’m going to have closure by having a good time with my teammates and doing well with them.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Probably Thailand because my parents went there and said it was the best thing ever.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to wakeboard and go on the boat, I also like to cook and spend time with my family most of all. I love Thanksgiving and Christmas because it’s when everyone comes down and you get to spend time with them.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Juggling school and going to practice and getting enough sleep and doing it all at once.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleeping.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to get into USF and maybe try to walk on for soccer or track.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: It depends on the size and location.
Q: So a D-III in Idaho, will you likely take it?
A: No.
Q: Is there a skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: There’s always something, but I’d say I could get faster and precise with everything. There’s always to improve on everything.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I wouldn’t praise the beaches but the water, when you go on the boat, is really gorgeous.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Enchilada Suizas from Chicos.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I know I want to go to USF or somewhere in the Tampa area and I’ll figure it out from there on how to be successful.