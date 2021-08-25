Q: How long have you been playing cheering?
A: I’ve been cheering since I was 3 years old in flag division.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played softball in my sixth, seventh and eighth grade year and also lacrosse my seventh grade year, but I stopped to fully devote my time to cheerleading.
Q: What was it about cheerleading that drew your attention?
A: It was always something I was always interested in, and I feel I have a lot of qualities about myself that makes a very good cheerleader. Some of my other activities, I was not sure I was completely happy with doing.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: When it comes to sideline cheering, we practice three hours a day, five times a week; and for competition, we have practice every day except for Sundays, and those last about three hours.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: There is about a one-month break from cheerleading, but that’s about it.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: I would like a little bit more time to myself, but the one month I have, I end up telling myself I really miss cheerleading.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: During summer technically we have off, but there are still some cheerleading workouts we do, just to get myself back into the mojo.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely, academics. It’s always my No. 1 thing, and I learned that when I was quite young. Academics have always been a priority in my life and athletics are not that high on my priority list, but I still love it.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: In the sense of my drive. It’s brought to me success, whether it be in cheer or school, and personal goals I have accomplished in my life have come because of my drive.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Cheerleading has surprisingly taught me many things, but the two main things I have learned in cheer are communication and honesty, because you need those to put together something that’s a “wow” factor to the crowd and create something you are proud of.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I hope to be a really good leader to my girls and make sure I leave a mark. Also, for my academics, I hope to improve my GPA so I can see the results I want to when it come to my college admissions.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: My dream is to become a nurse and become a nurse practitioner.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My junior year, before states, I broke my finger so I wasn’t able to perform, but I did get to watch the girls and watching them made me so proud to be a leader for them and be able to see them perform. It was really amazing.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My sister and my father have really been there for me and have been my No. 1 fans through everything. Also coach Tiff (Hughes) has always been there for me, through anything happening outside of school and also internal things happening through cheer. She has always been there for me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Join club, attend sporting and school events, get involved and become friends with everyone as much as possible.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t stop being who you are for someone else, because high school shapes who you are and, in reality, who you are and how people are going to love you, so just be that way.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: My leadership has created a sense of guidance for the team, but when I leave, I hope they can become leaders of their own and show their best work when I am gone.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Bora Bora because I have a lot of stress in my life, so I feel going there and seeing the ocean would relieve a lot of that in my life. Also, I would love to stay in a bungalow over the water.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I am in yearbook, also in executive board and Zonta, so those are my hobbies. Mainly my life is school and cheer.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Managing sports and school. There is not much time I get. People know me as the girl who is available after 12 a.m., because that’s how long I stay up making sure I am doing the best work I can and making sure I am getting my cheer routine finished.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would make coffee and watch some Netflix and relax.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: The two main colleges I want to go to are the University of Alabama and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Alabama is No. 13 on the best nursing schools and Chapel Hill also has a great medical program.
Q: Do you have any plans of cheering in college?
A: No, because I would like to focus on being involved, like in a sorority and also academics because I figure nursing is going to be pretty hard. So, cheering in not going to be an option for me.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s fun to go for a weekend, but don’t stay too long, you might get caught up.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I don’t know if I would want a home-cooked meal or to go out to a place like Prime 925 or also Santiago’s. If it was home-cooked, maybe some bourbon chicken or curry chicken by my dad.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into nursing. What interests you in that field?
A: I wanted something that would not keep me in school for too long, like being a doctor, so the next step was nursing, and also I’ve also always liked caring for other people.