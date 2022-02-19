Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?
A: This will be my seventh year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I used to play football until ninth grade, after the HOB team.
Q: Why the focus on lacrosse n high school?
A: I realized I didn’t enjoy playing football as much, I guess it was growing old, but lacrosse never got old, so I stuck to that and felt I was better at it.
Q: How much training do you do, per day or week, on a yearly basis?
A: In-season, we are three hours a day, five days a week. In the offseason, I go on my own, so if I had to add it up it would be two to three hours a day, five days a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is more focused on gameplay and game scenarios. In the offseason, I’m focused on shooting, footwork and, sometimes, I’m in the weight room.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from lacrosse?
A: Personally, no. We have an offseason, but I don’t.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’d have to say academics because that’s how I’ve been taught, because you are a student-athlete and student is first.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They are pretty close, it’s hard to find the gray area.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a ginger.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I’d say leadership and accountability are what I learned from my sport.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get my GPA a little higher up there, so I can get a bigger merit scholarship, then for lacrosse, I’ve obtained my goal by signing to Wheeling University in West Virginia.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a physical therapist and be around lacrosse as much as I can.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, playing Palmetto away, which was the first time I scored, and I had five goals that game.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Alberto (Pineco) has been a big help, of course, my parents and grandparents and coach (Jake) Luca, the first coach out here, helped a lot too.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Make sure you are balancing your sports and/or social life, with your academics, but make sure to put your academics first because once you get caught slacking it’s hard to catch back up.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To never give up and remember what your priorities are, even as they change, keep things of certain importance.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to win districts, but just seeing the team get better, will be good closure and the fact I get to play college is to know I’m not done.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’ve always wanted to go to Italy because the food is really good there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like hanging out with my friends. I like to drive around.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management and figuring out when I need to do my homework or when I should focus on lacrosse. I still haven’t fullly figured it out, but it’s getting clearer.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d add an hour between school and lacrosse so I could do homework.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to play as long as I can in college and then work on becoming a successful physical therapist.
Q: Are you set on attending Wheeling University or are you still entertaining other offers?
A: I don’t think I’m going to change because when I visited, everything was small and close-knit, like a family, and I don’t want to go to a big place. I like the area and everyone there seems really nice.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My field vision, I feel like I get tunnel vision with the ball. I need to be able to scan the field better before making a decision.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: It’s not really a meal, but I’d say Key lime pie from my grandma’s kitchen.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into physical therapy. What interests you in that career?
A: I know not everybody goes pro, but I want the opportunity to be around sports as long as I can. That’s a prestigious job with a lot of opportunities and I feel that’s the best path to stay in sports.