Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: When I was 9 I started playing soccer, and I started cross country and track as a sophomore.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: No, just soccer.

Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention?

A: It’s just my favorite sport. It’s what I love.

Q: Why did you start track and cross country in high school?

A: When I started here, I chose to give it a try because I wanted to keep in shape, but I found out I loved it.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I run every day. I never stop running. I just can’t stop now, I want to keep in shape.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: No, not really.

Q: Would you have it any other way?

A: Ummm, sometimes, I do like to take a break, but not really.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: The most important difference is when you are not in school, you don’t have a coach to support you and help guide you. I like it more when I am with a coach and a team. There’s just more motivation.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Competing in sports.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yeah, it is, kind of.

Q: Between your sports, which is most important?

A: Soccer. I still like that the most.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Trust and belief in yourself.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I just want to try my best in school. Then, for track and cross country, to get back to states.

Q: Now that you are the senior leader, how much extra pressure is on you to lead those teams?

A: A lot, I’ve never had it that way before.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: When I was a kid it was to be a soccer player, of course, but obviously that’s not easy, but you can never give up.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: This year and last year when I won everything in cross country and going to nationals.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach Joey (Gonzalez). When I started here, he supported me and is the best coach.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?

A: Don’t look back.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Never surrender, keep going.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Sometimes I feel like I want to stay forever, but I know we have to go, so I just want to try my best when I can and look forward.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Spain to watch some soccer.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Either I’m training or working.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I like Florida State, but I don’t know yet. I’ll see.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: For sure.

Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Everything.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: That it’s nice, man.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Anything from my family, it doesn’t matter.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Probably something in construction, I like the idea of knowing I made that.