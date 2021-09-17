Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I started playing football when I was 5 or 6 in flag. My uncle wanted me to come out and play with him because he thought I was athletic, and I have been playing the rest of my life. Baseball I started when I was 4 or 5 and I just fell in love with it and have been playing the rest of my life.
Q: Did you ever play any other sport?
A: Basketball, I played in the PAL leagues from when I was little through middle school and then my sophomore year.
Q: Why cut basketball out your last two years of high school?
A: This past year, I decided to cut football and basketball due to COVID. Then the next year I wanted to go from football to baseball because it’s my senior year and I’m planning on playing college, either football or baseball. Maybe both, and basketball is just too much.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: The only downtime I have is when I’m switching between sports.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For football, we have practice every single day throughout the week, and then on Saturdays and Sundays is the time to recover for my body. Then baseball is everyday with only Sundays off.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason it’s more lifting, condition and trying to get prepared for the season. In-season, I try to keep my muscles going and learning the fundamentals.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: For sure, academics because if you don’t have academics you can’t do anything in life, and that’s my main reason for playing sports: to help me get to college.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Since I was little, it’s always been the sport I’m playing at the time. What ever season I’m in, that’s what I’m dedicated to and it’s still the same now. I just feel I can go further in football or baseball.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m very family-orientated and very committed to them, so if I don’t have them, I don’t have anything.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Keep working, stay dedicated, and sports create bonds that last a lifetime.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For academics, I want to continue to get a 4.0 GPA, unweighted, and for sports, I want to be committed to a college by the end of my senior year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go to a university and get a good degree, so I can get a good job, start a family and have a good life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: The Pace game my freshman year in Key West, there were about 1,500 fans all wearing red, just screaming and going crazy. That was a great moment.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Of course, my parents. My mom and dad have always wanted me to do my best but never pushed me or put any pressure on me. Also, my coaches, I’d really like to thank them for everything they do to help me get better at the sports I am playing. I can’t thank them enough for the life lessons.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Work hard, stay dedicated and chase your dreams.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: One thing I heard from coach Robert James was, ‘Doing the right thing is not always easy, but it is always right.’
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just keep doing what I have been doing and keep working hard in the classroom and carry that onto the field. Just stay dedicated and working hard.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii, because I’ve always heard it’s beautiful there. I guess it’s similar to Key West and I like the islands, but there’s nothing like Key West.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to find time to study before going to sleep each night.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably just be with my family or listen to music and relax.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I have a few schools, but I don’t have any set schools yet.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Location is definitely a big part of it and how much it costs. There’s a bunch of factors, but the location is a big part because if it’s too far from family, I probably won’t do it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: There’s not one thing. I just need to keep perfecting my craft and get better every day.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s the best place to live, and there’s no place else like it.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My Abuela and Tio Chaz’s enchilada.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m not sure yet. I don’t even know what I’m going to study in college, so I don’t know what I want to do with my career.