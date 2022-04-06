Q: When did you start playing lacrosse?
A: Since fourth grade, so seven years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Football and soccer when I was little.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on just lacrosse in high school?
A: I think my parents influenced that, because I was at the age when you do what your parents sign you up for, and I got really attached to lacrosse and kept playing it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Year-round, Monday through Friday. I’ll take days off, but I’m either doing cross fit, working with the coach on what he has set up, or something year-round work.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is more optional, it’s only two hours compared to three to three and a half during the season, which is mandatory.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, for sure.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Oh yeah, but lacrosse is only going to get me so far and I’m going to need academics when lacrosse ends.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I like spearfishing a lot, but I don’t know if that’s unique in Key West. I also am an artist.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork, in order to achieve that ultimate goal, you have to sacrifice, you can’t do it as a one-man show, you have to get everyone involved.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To get the team back to competing for districts, and, for academics, I want to maintain a 3.5 or above.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to take over my dad’s business after college. I hope I can do that.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Scoring that go-ahead goal against Bishop Verot with a minute left to complete a big comeback.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom and dad, my trainers at Cross Fit, Jeff and Steven (Jones-Valdez) and my coaches (Jake) Luce and Alberto (Piceno).
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Patience is everything for sports and life. You have to wait for your opportunity to arise, and you can’t force anything.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Aim small, miss small.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Beating Gulliver, that’s been the goal since Day 1 for this program.
Q: Gulliver is the team that knocked you out of district your junior season and out of regional for freshman season. How much motivation does that give you for your senior season?
A: That’s everything, from the first offseason practice, that’s all we think about and is everyone’s goal. That’s why we are all doing it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Austria for the scenes and beauty of the country.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like fishing, going on the boat and traveling across the U.S.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, finding time with grads and practice and still have time for personal stuff on the weekends.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep or study, because those are the two main things because after practice I’m drained but I still have school work, so I have to focus on both.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Whatever I can get into on a sports scholarship, I’d take it, I’m not picky.
Q: No matter the size or location of the school it doesn’t matter to you?
A: Nope, I’m going.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My grades, I’m there but not straight As, more As and Bs, so if I can get my grades up with would help.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: About the water, beaches and everything about the ocean. It really is like it seems in the movies.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Lobster, from my mom, definitely.
Q: You talked about wanting to take over your dad’s business. Is that the career you are looking toward?
A: That, or an accountant, managing money for a business.