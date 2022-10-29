Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Soccer, I started playing when I was about 6, and then tennis I started in elementary around when I was 8, which I did at Bayview Park.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I played softball for the majority of my time, and I was more into softball than I was soccer. I was pretty good at softball too, but I got bored with it and all my friends were playing soccer, so I ended up doing that. I have been thinking about trying softball again because I was pretty good but now that it’s my senior year and they have created a team I feel it might be too late for that.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For soccer, once the season starts, it’s every day of the week, we actually get started doing that in the preseason workouts, then tennis is mostly every day as well during the season. I didn’t play tennis last year, I did as a freshman and sophomore, but I’m going back this year.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is a lot more cardio and running to get you back in shape for the season, which is hard for me because I go from offseason, when I don’t work as much, to preseason when all the carido comes in. During the season it’s more about ball touches and when we have games, it’s more chill the day before because we want to save that energy.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yes, on the weekends, sometimes there are games, but I take time off then, and then I’m done with school around 11:30 every day so I have time before practice.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics come first, but I leave room for my sports. I’m not always concerned about my grade, which can be concerning.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, pretty close, I would say.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I would say I’m definitely big on community service and working with others. My grandmother is the mayor and she always has me at her office doing stuff, taking to different people, so I’m good at that type of stuff.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: A lot about working and dealing with teammates and other people. All my friends I have made through playing soccer and it just teaches you how to come together.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to bring up my SAT score, which is really difficult because I have everything I need for college except my SAT score. For sports, I’d say working more with the younger players because we are not going to have a JV team and there will be more younger players on the varsity team, so I want to help them.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a realtor. My mom does it and it’s something I have always set my mind to. I don’t know that I want to play soccer after high school.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: On Mother’s Day, we were losing by three goals entering the last quarter. During the break, we talked with our coach and decided we were going to win it for our moms because they had all come up to watch. We were able to get our stuff together and come back to beat them, so that was my best moment.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely coach Justin (Martin). He’s been my coach since I was about 10, he started as my assistant and has really helped me. My parents also, because there have been times I felt I couldn’t do it anymore and they have helped me work through it and kept me going with it all and I’m so glad I did.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To keep the dedication up and find that team chemistry because that’s what makes you win games. Just knowing you are doing it for your team that’s what I want to work on with everyone this year.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: From a senior when I was a sophomore there were times she could get a little aggressive, but there was a game she was pouring her heart out, saying she wants to have these good memories from her senior year. That’s kind of my mindset entering my senior year, I don’t want to wait until the end of the season and then say we could have done so much more.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Trying my hardest in every game and in practice, because here are times you have had a day and may not give your best effort in every practice. I want to push myself to go past this year.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Greece, because I have seen the aesthetic of the white houses on the mountain and I have always wanted to visit and see it and the water there. My parents have never been and also want to go so I’m trying to convince them to go.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Mostly it’s just spending time with friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Definitely my grades, I do sometimes let them slip in soccer season, especially when I miss a day of school for a game, and I have to work on evenly spreading my academics and sports and not slipping behind.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’m probably practicing soccer because I haven’t spent enough time getting ready during the preseason.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: That’s a tricky question because I don’t know what I want to do yet. I keep getting that question because it is that time when I need to figure it out, but right now I’m just trying to pick out what school I want to go to and then figuring it out from there.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play soccer in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: That is another tricky question because when I think about it I would love to play soccer but then I think about the cons. I won’t have a lot of time to experience college, it will be a lot of training, so I don’t know yet.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: The main thing you do here is going on the boat. I always tell people it’s so great growing up here because you are on an island and not everyone gets to experience that and sometimes I take it for granted but I’d just want people to come visit me and show people what I do down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My dad’s ribs and my mom makes this fantastic salad, I’m not even a fan of salad, but it has so many flavors and is so good.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I don’t know for the most part but either being a Realtor, but honestly I just want to be comfortable and don’t want to struggle but I’m sure everyone wants that.