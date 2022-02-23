Q: How long have you been wrestling?
A: Since my eighth-grade year, so since I was about 14 or 15.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played baseball in elementary, but that was it.
Q: So there were a few years you didn’t play any sports?
A: Yeah, after baseball I didn’t play anything until wrestling.
Q: What prompted you to join wrestling?
A: I wanted to play a sport in high school, and it was between football and wrestling. Coach Chaz (Jimenez) just happened to be my teacher, and he convinced me to try out wrestling.
Q: Now that you are into wrestling, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, we practice every day for about two to three hours. In the offseason, we lift three times for about an hour to an hour and a half, and we wrestle two times a week for about two hours.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: We wrestle a lot more in-season, while we lift more in the offseason.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from wrestling?
A: Not during the season, well, Christmas break, and usually after states we get a week off and then coach Chaz has us back in the room.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: For me, it’s wrestling because wrestling gives me the motivation to do better in academics. Without wrestling, I wouldn’t have the drive to do any work.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Mental toughness is a big part of the work ethic, especially in wrestling.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, my goal is to place as high in states.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To be successful.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Qualifying for states was a big one for me. That was something I thought I wasn’t going to be able to do my freshman or sophomore year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My coaches have helped me out a lot. Coach Chaz, coach Pedro (Lara), coach Saint (Pierre Anilus), we have a lot of coaches.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Find something they really like to do and stick with it throughout high school.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To have more confidence in myself and what I do.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To place as high as I can at states, which would mean trying my absolute best in every meet I have.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Cuba, because my dad’s family is in Cuba and I haven’t met them before.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like playing video games.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping motivated when things aren’t going your way. It’s hard sometimes, but you have to work through it.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Not really. I think I might attend the police academy after I graduate.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, I would, no doubt.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to get a lot stronger and build a lot of mental toughness. I need to be more confident in myself.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really hot down here, extremely hot.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A steak dinner or I like El Siboney.
Q: You talked about going into the police academy. What interests you in that career path?
A: I like helping people, and I also could still wrestle drunk guys. It just seems like a cool career.