Q: When did you start playing tennis?
A: Since fifth or sixth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did swim when I was younger, but I stopped that because it wasn’t for me.
Q: What was it about tennis that drew your attention?
A: I played for about a year in first grade, but then stopped, but I always just wanted to get back into it. So when I did, I didn’t stop.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the offseason, I’m playing three to four times a week. In season, two hours a day, for five to six days a week.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: In the offseason I do, in-season it’s just tennis and homework.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: Yes, oh yeah.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season I practice longer and more often than offseason, so it’s just more.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, for sure.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, because I think sports also give me good life skills.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’d like to say I’m a creative person.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I think sports give you good leadership and time management skills.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I’d like to make the finals at districts. Academically, I would like to get a few submissions in for the all-American Film Festival.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like to be successful in whatever I end up doing.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making the district semifinals my junior year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents, my coaches Paul and Yan Findlay and my TV Production teacher Mr. Ed Smith.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Work hard and dream big.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t let your dreams be dreams.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’d like to beat Coral Shores and also have a winning season.
Q: The Hurricanes swept you last year. How much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?
A: A pretty good amount.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to go to Germany because that’s where my family is from.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I really enjoy watching and making movies.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, for sure.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would, most likely, use it for downtime and relax a bit more.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I don’t have any specific college interest as of yet, but I do plan on majoring in film or digital media.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No. I just don’t see tennis as a big future in my life, professionally or at the collegiate level.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s always hot and humid.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s baked ziti.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into film. It’s there a particular career path you are interested in?
A: I would like to go into either broadcast or film in general, doing cinematography.