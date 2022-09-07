Q: How long have you been playing golf?
A: Since I was about 7 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played baseball and soccer.
Q: What was it about golf that drew your attention?
A: My dad played golf in college, my whole family, and really, I wanted to take under my dad’s wing. So I stopped playing baseball and golf was it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: This past year, I tried to play golf every day. Even on Sundays, if the boys don’t hit me up to go diving.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: There’s no really major difference. We are doing primarily the same thing in-season or offseason, either hitting the course or getting on the range.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really, I’m playing golf just about every day.
Q: Rating sports versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Right now academics, but golf is not too far behind it. I have to focus on school being my senior year, so I need to get it out of the way and back to golf.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m a funny, outgoing person, I think, I’m also smart, I get good grades and I have a decent amount of friends, we do a lot of different stuff.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: A lot of skills happen, to just learning about how to conduct business on the course.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Try to shoot par in a match and keep As and Bs all year.
Q: How close are you to shooting par?
A: I shot a 38 at Ocean Reef, so that was 2-over par. I’m pretty close, so hopefully.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To play college golf and then make it to the PGA Tour, but to be realistic, to have a successful job and nice family where I can make money and have a good life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, when all the big dogs were seniors, I beat them in my first match here.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad, coach Justin (Smoot) and coach (Josh) Bassett.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: If you don’t practice, you’re not going to get where you need to be. So work hard and do well in school.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Never give up. My dad always said never put your head down, keep your chin up and go strong.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By having no regrets and, honestly, at the end of this year I could probably answer that question better.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Dubai, because they have beautiful golf courses there, and my family and I have talked about going for a long time.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Spearfishing, I like to play basketball with friends and then golfing.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: No challenges really, just staying focused on the grades. That’s a big part of it because, without grades, you can’t play sports, so grades, for sure.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’m not sure I want another hour, but I would probably play more golf.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Hopefully to play some college golf and if that doesn’t happen, get into business.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play golf in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, no doubt.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yeah, stay out of my head and keep grinding.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it’s boiling hot, every day, and you better have a pool in your backyard.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My grandma’s Shepherd’s pie.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m not sure yet, I don’t want to come back to Key West, I want to move somewhere in Florida, but I’m not sure yet.