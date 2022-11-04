Q: How long have you been playing soccer?
A: Since I was 5.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: A lot of them, I did swim, volleyball, lacrosse, softball, gymnastics and even more.
Q: Why focus on soccer in high school?
A: I like the teamwork aspect of it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, it’s two hours a day plus games, then, in the offseason, it’s not as much, just working with friends.
Q: Do you need that downtime away from the sport?
A: I do, because I don’t want to get burnt out on it. I like enjoying it during the season and then getting a break.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, I think academics will take me a lot farther than soccer ever will, so I want to focus on that.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m really determined and can persevere through a lot.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to work with people you wouldn’t normally talk to on a normal basis and teamwork.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, to get a better touch on the ball and pass better, then I want to do better in the harder classes I am taking.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to travel.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When we played in regional my sophomore year.
Q: Since you didn’t get to play last year, how much motivation does it give you to have a successful senior season?
A: I’ve been putting in a lot more work in the offseason so I could be ready for this year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad, and coach Justin (Martin).
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To be able to persevere is very imprint throughout life and also high school.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: You don’t have to make things look pretty, just do it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just being able to play is good.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I really want to go to Argentina and Patagiona to hike there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to bake, and I like to go out on the boat.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: I miss a lot of school and being able to manage that and the classes.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go into the healthcare field, but also travel.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play soccer in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, it’s just not what I want to do. I like it as a sport in high school, but I don’t want to get burnt out.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really pretty.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably croquetas from the corner store.
Q: You have talked about wanting to go into health care. What interests you in that career path?
A: I like science and do a lot of volunteer work so it would be combining two things I love.