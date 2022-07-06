Q: Who long have you been swimming competitively?
A: If you count Bone Island, I’ve been swimming since middle school, I started around seventh grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer and hockey.
Q: Why did you decide to focus just on swimming in high school?
A: I wasn’t very good at hockey, and I only played soccer because my dad made me. I just liked swimming.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During offseason, I usually swim four days a week, one time a day for about an hour and a half. In-season, I swim three days a week instead, because I’m part of the band and I have to attend rehearsal.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: If you are counting band, I’m out marching around on a hot field for two hours a day, so that is the real change.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics is what I think I excel at, more than sports.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Not really.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I play the saxophone in the marching band. I’ve played since my freshman year.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To put in effort in anything you might do, no matter what it is; it sounds cliché, but it’s true.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I plan to get sub-1 in my 100 free. I’m at one-minute flat, now. Academically, I plan on taking more dual enrollment classes and challenging myself academically.
Q: Will it be tough to get below that one-minute mark?
A: I don’t know, I’ve been swimming consistently at one minute throughout my junior year, so I don’t know.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To attend law school.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When I PRed on my 100 free by four seconds.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad and coach Lori (Bosco). My dad is really the one who pushed me to do swimming and the one that tells me all the time that you have to put in effort for anything you do.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: There will always be problems, and you can’t sweat that there will be problems, you have to solve them and face the next one with increased vigor.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I guess PR in my 100 free. That would do it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: My mom’s side of the family is from New York, but they have never been to New York City, so I’d love to go to the city and see if it’s what it’s cracked up to be. I’d also like to visit the West Coast, California, like LA or San Fran, also there’s a part of my dad’s family that lives in Germany so I’d love to see Stuttgart and Berlin and places like that.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Playing my saxophone, video games and reading.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping up with assignments, although, I feel like it’s easier for me to do school work than other people, so I don’t stress about it too much.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably swim or practice my alto.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I plan on going to law school.
Q: If you have an opportunity to swim in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, because swimming is not as much of a hobby but a commitment that I have made and in college, I want to be able to focus on academics.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Depending on where they are from, they will; probably think it’s hot, unless they are from Florida. But about the beaches, they are cool, the sunset is absolutely beautiful, and the food here is some of the best I have ever had, anywhere.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably a New York Strip from Tavern N Town or some hogfish from anywhere.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into law school. Is there a specific career you’d like to have with that?
A: I was thinking patent law. I feel like it is less competitive than other law studies and also there are not many patent lawyers, so there’s lots of demand.