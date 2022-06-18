Q: When did you start playing baseball?
A: Since I was 3.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played a little bit of soccer.
Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention?
A: I was sitting on the couch and my dad showed me baseball on TV and taught me about the game, and after I tried it, that was it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, obviously a lot, and then I try to keep it up a little bit during the summer and offseason.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason is more of a little bit of everything, while in-season we focus on certain things.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: Yes and no.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To keep pushing to get better.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To try to make it into college for baseball.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Making it into college for baseball.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting a game-winning hit, I don’t remember the team it was against.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yeah, my dad, Joey (Gonzalez), Kyle (Pierce), and Louie (Gonzalez).
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Never give up.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: The same thing, never give up.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Making sure I play to the level I want to play, and make sure I’m having fun while I do it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Costa Rica for fishing.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Fishing and working on trucks.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The school work can be challenging sometimes.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: What I’d normally do, playing baseball or something like that.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: If not college, then trade school for something like welding.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: No, I don’t want it to be somewhere too far away from where my parents are living.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: How hard I throw, I feel I need to throw a little bit harder.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or trade school roommate about the Keys?
A: Baseball is a big thing down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably a ribeye steak from my dad.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations or ideas of what you want to do with your life yet?
A: No, just live it.