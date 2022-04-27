Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Volleyball I’ve been playing since sixth grade, weightlifting I did a little before I moved here but got into the actual sport my sophomore year, soccer I also started my sophomore year and track and tennis I started last year, although I ran track a bit at my old school.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played softball for as long as I could remember and played my sophomore year too and my freshman year we went to states in Texas.
Q: Why switch from softball to the other sports you play in high school?
A: I went from a very competitive team and moving here it wasn’t the same, so I tried other sports.
Q: Playing five sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: As much as I can, every day of the year. Through the summer I play beach volleyball, I used to play on a club team in Texas, and then the other sports take focus on the school year.
Q: Would you want it any other way, would you like more downtime?
A: No, I like to keep busy and always moving.
Q: Is there really an offseason where you dedicate time to just one sport?
A: No, a lot of sports actually overlap, so it’s always go, go, go and in the summer, volleyball being one of my favorites, I try to focus on that so I’m not so rusty to start.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: It would have to be academics, but sports are close. Academics kind of come naturally for me, so I can still get by without having to put in all of the work and I can still focus on sports.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: If you are going to do something, you have to do it all the way through. There’s no point in not putting it all out there, in everything you do.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: In sports, I’d like to go back to states for weightlifting and get one of the Top 3 positions, and for academics, keep my GPA up and get into the college I want to.
Q: Getting sixth in states, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?
A: A lot, because a lot of the ones who were up there with me were seniors.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To be as successful as I can in what I want to do and always be looking forward.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: It would be completing the goal and winning the state title in weightlifting. Also, my freshman year in Texas, scoring the winning run to go to states in softball.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: All of them, everyone here is so supportive and if they see someone trying they really do their best to help them out.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: If they get to play on varsity, treat it like a privilege. Know you need to keep working.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To not change and to keep a healthy attitude and always be as smiley as I can.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I know I have put it all out there and done everything I can, so there’s nothing else to it.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to go back to Belize. That’s one of my favorite places I’ve been.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I watch way too much Netflix, and I like to read when I can.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Making time for my family because I’m a very family-oriented person and with all this going on it’s hard to see them all the time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Learn how to cook. I need to get ready for college and I don’t know how to cook yet.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yes, my top choice is Georgia Tech, but my backup plan is to go back to Texas and attend A&M.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: If it were a D-I, then yes I would, but after high school education definitely comes first, so I’d like to keep that my priority.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably honing in on one sport, if I want to do that, but I don’t see that happening.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: If they want to come down here, they have to get in with the people. I was a tourist for a really long time and moving here was really different.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Fajitas from my mom, she makes really good fajitas.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Yes, I have it kind of mapped out. I would like to be an industrial engineer and get a master’s in public health and safety and somehow work in a hospital setting. Follow, sort of, in my parents’ footsteps, working in the hospital, which comes naturally, but still do what I want to do.