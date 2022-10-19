Q: Who long have you played your sports?
A: This will be my first year doing weightlifting and I’ve been playing volleyball since fight grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I play basketball all throughout middle school, and I also tried soccer, hockey, and lacrosse.
Q: What was it about volleyball that drew your attention so you just focused on that in high school?
A: The coaches, the players, and I just knew I belonged in volleyball. I just liked the sport more in general.
Q: Then why add weightlifting your senior year?
A: Because last year I had been working out and this year I improved so much in volleyball that o want to keep working out and improving for volleyball.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I have high school volleyball in the fall, which is five days a week, then club in the spring, which is two days a week.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: I have the summer off, but by July I’m practicing with key West again.
Q: Is that break important?
A: I’d say yes but then I’m also doing volleyball, at college camps during the summer.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season it’s five days a week compared to just two days for club, but it’s all the same when I’m there.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics, but sports are really close too.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Definitely teamwork in volleyball and working with other people and leadership with me being a captain.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to keep all As, because I’ve had all As in high school, then for volleyball, I want to get MVP of the team and I want to try to play volleyball in college.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To get into a college I want and be able to play volleyball there while majoring in engineering or something to do with math.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting 39 kills during our home tournament this year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely, coach (Sarah) Eckert, coach Kim (Butler) and coach Jill (Burnham), along with my family, my parents and my sister.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To put it all out in whatever you are doing but make sure you are having fun with it too.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Volleyball is mental and physical so you have to make sure you are in it both ways.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just playing volleyball for so long and doing it year-round, this year I have really grown and I love the sport, so I will be good with however it goes.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Italy because I have family there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like boating, fishing and spearfishing, I also like to bake. I like making cakes for family and friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management and not having a lot of time outside of school and sports, but it’s manageable.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Homework.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Definitely, college, I’m thinking about a military academy. If I got the chance to play volleyball and go to a military academy, I’ll definitely go there.
Q: So, if you have an opportunity to play volleyball at another college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: It depends on the division, and academics come first, but I would probably take it.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably my defense and my passing. As an outside, you have to pass a lot.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a lot of fun, but if you don’t have a boat or access to the water, it may be boring.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: El Siboney’s plantains.
Q: You talked about engineering, do you have any career aspirations within that field?
A: I’m thinking about marine engineering or something to do with boats or on the water.