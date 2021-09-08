Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I started volleyball when I was around 12, in sixth grade, and then very shortly after that I played soccer.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No, I did a little bit of dance, but I wouldn’t consider it a sport because I didn’t compete. It was more of a daycare.
Q: So you didn’t start playing sports until middle school?
A: Yeah, pretty much.
Q: What prompted you to get started?
A: My sister played volleyball and she asked if I wanted to try out of the team. I told her I needed to get good first, so we started practicing and I really liked it.
Q: Now that you are into sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I pretty much play sports for about seven months out of 12, because soccer is right after volleyball. So I get a little break then I go into soccer, then in the summer, I’m back to playing volleyball again.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, I have a couple of months.
Q: How important is that downtime?
A: It’s very important to have that time for myself so I can be mentally good before I push on to train.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I train harder in-season and I do train a lot more than the offseason.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, 100%. I feel like sports always comes second.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They used to be, but now, not as much.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Volleyball.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m very outgoing and I think I’m kind of funny, even though I don’t like to toot my own horn.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To keep going and never give up.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For academics, to stay on a good path and not slack off, then for sports to keep pushing and help my teams.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To be in the medical field and help people.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: We were playing when a girl hit a short pass just over the net. I didn’t see anybody going for it, so I went for it and saved it by doing a pancake.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom, my dad and my sister, because she’s the one who pushed me into trying out. Then my coach, Kathy Ets-Hokin, and my middle school coach, Tiffany Zepada.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Keep pushing and always fight for what you believe in.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t say you can’t until you tried.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to have fun and hang out with my friends.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Paris, because it’s been on my bucket list to see the Eifel Tower. It’s always been interested since I was little, so I really want to go there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to dance with my parents. We are Cuban, so we like to put music on and dance together.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Definitely time management; it’s tough to balance sports and school at the same time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would spend time with my family. I’m always busy and when my mom wants to hang out I can’t always do it because I have so much to do.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: FIU, UCF and FAU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Probably get a higher vertical jump.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: You’ll always see someone you know at Publix.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Quesadilla from Keys Bite.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into the medical field. Any idea what part of medical you want to go into?
A: I want to do nursing, but I’m not sure what kind of nursing yet.