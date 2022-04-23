Q: When did you start weightlifting competitively?
A: I started in my sophomore year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer and volleyball, and softball also through my junior year.
Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting in high school?
A: Originally, it was to get stronger for softball, because I hadn’t hit a home run since eighth grade, but I kind of fell in love with it and now I love doing weightlifting.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Softball was always year-round, so the only time I ever got before was during weightlifting season. So now I focused on weightlifting. I still work, but there is more downtime.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics definitely does come to the forefront, but they are close because sports can get more scholarship opportunities that sometimes academics do not, so I can help financially as well.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m very easy to connect with and talk to, so even people I just meet, I can talk to for hours.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: It teaches me a lot of leadership and self-discipline.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I plan to take a lot of AP classes and for sports, I really want to go to states for weightlifting.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: One I’ve had since I was a little kid was to join the police, but lately I’ve been looking more toward illustrations and graphic design.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My junior year when I was at weightlifting practice, the first time I hit 125 on clean and jerk was awesome for me.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents have always driven me to be better, so my mom and dad, and then my weightlifting coach Jesse Schubert has always pushed me to be better.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Don’t give up and always lean on your teammates because there are too many people who try to do it on their own.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Trust your team and trust your friends.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Getting to state for weightlifting, that would be amazing.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’ve been to a lot of the places I want to visit, but South Korea has always interested me.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to draw and write creative fiction stories.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management and confidence in myself.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably schoolwork, definitely.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’ve looked at Eckerd [College] in Tampa, it’s always interested me, and I want to go for business or graphic design.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: It would depend on the amount of money I’d get because just I can play, doesn’t necessarily mean I want to go there.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Definitely, everything.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: You will love it if you like going out on the water.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Driftwood’s chicken wings, I love those so much.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: There are a lot of ideas in my head, but something, most likely, to do with graphic design because the idea of improving my computer skills excites me.