Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Track I started my freshman year, and weightlifting I joined this past year to help with track.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No.
Q: You’re a state finalist in track and field but had never played a sport before high school. Where does your athletic ability come from?
A: I’m not sure, when I was young I liked to run a lot and play with the boys, which meant I had to be rough. I played basketball, but not on a team, and I play soccer as well, also softball too, but not with a team, just for fun.
Q: Why did you decide to join track in high school?
A: People said I’d be good at it because of how fast I was, and I enjoyed running, so I thought maybe I’d be good at it. It’s very ironic because when I was little I said I wanted to be a track star, but I didn’t know what that meant.
Q: Then you added weightlifting to get stronger for track?
A: Yeah, I wanted to join another sport so I could be in better condition before track, and I am, because I PRed this past year quite often.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: This year, I want to train more. I have always trained more in-season but now I’m starting to train in the offseason, which I think will help. That’s what weightlifting started me doing, and I spend a lot of time now at the gym.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: I do take some time off because I can’t be running all the time, it’s hard on my body, especially my lower legs, so I need that time to recover.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Obviously, academics. I love track, I love it, but the right answer is academics because you’re not going to get anywhere without it.
Q: But it sounds like they are really close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, they are.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can play six different instruments, I’m in the band. I can play clarinet, alto sax, bass sax, ukelele, piano and steel pans.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Be persistent, don’t give up, have great determination and bring motivation, even if you don’t feel like you have to. Even when you don’t feel like going to practice, you know it’s going to be for the best, so keep striving to be better than your current self.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, having better time management and turning my work in on time, and not letting it load on me too much. Then athletically, to become stronger.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Maybe to run in the Olympics, which I know will be tough, but I’d like to try.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This past year when we won the girls district title. It came down to me and the 4x400 team, and I’m the last leg, so when we did it, I was really happy and started to cry.
Q: Having won that district title and made it to the state finals, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior year?
A: It gives me a lot of motivation. I strive to be the best and I want to be better every year because I’m never satisfied.
Q: The bar is set high, though. Do you feel any extra pressure entering this year?
A: I think I can take it.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mr. (Dave) Perkins and (Mike) Caldwell, my sister and my mom and dad. My mom and dad love seeing me run, and my sister is always giving me advice because she ran track and played many sports. Perkins, oh my gosh, I really love what he has done for me, and Caldwell, they have given me motivation and are really good coaches.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Always have goals.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: It was from my sister, she said that someone is always working harder than you, so don’t be caught lacking.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Hopefully I can feel that way, because I have been working hard to get stronger to get past my injuries. It’s my senior year, so I don’t want to be injured so I can run to the best of my abilities — until I can’t run anymore.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Dubai for the luxury and it seems really beautiful, and Bora Bora for the vibe and to see the ocean.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Marching band and during marching season it’s a lot, but I like to play music and also work out.
Q: When did you start playing music and getting into that art?
A: Since forever, I started in a band for the first time in sixth grade. I didn’t know what I was doing all the time but I picked it up because I enjoyed playing music, a lot.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The workload and time management. I’m not that organized, but I want to be organized. It’s a lot, especially on late nights after meets or long practices. It can be tough.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Homework, so I can sleep more.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: College and hopefully running track and the school.
Q: So if you have an opportunity to run in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, I’ll take it if they are paying for everything.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Precision and my running form.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a vibe and not like any other place. It’s pretty different, and you can get away with a lot of stuff you may not get away with back there.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s homemade macaroni.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to work in the business field, like real estate or marketing, or technology. I know I can make a lot of money in business, which makes me interested, but my sister told me I should look into technology because I guess I’m good at it even though I don’t realize it.