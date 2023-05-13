Q: How many years have you been golfing?
A: Four years, since my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did gymnastics when I was really little, then I did dance most of my years, I stopped my freshman year, when I got into band.
Q: Why add golf in high school?
A: One of my brother’s friends was the captain and she was trying to recruit people, so she asked me and I figure why not, let’s try it.
Q: Now that you are into golf, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I go maybe once a week or two weeks in the offseason, I’ll admit I’m not the best about it in the offseason, but during season, I go two to three hours a day, at least, if not longer.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In-season I spend more time on the course, where as in the offseason I tend to stay at the range and greens and try to work on refining my game to be ready to play and put all the shots together in season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, for sure.
Q: Is it close at all in ranking in life importance?
A: No, I love playing golf, but academics has always been No. 1 in my life. I have been honor roll since kindergarten, had all As in elementary and middle school, it’s just always been academics for my family.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m really good at music, or at least I’ve been told I’m good.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Work as a team and with other people, and learning how to get along in a group. That’s important in life and in golf, it’s not just the individual but the team, you have to interact with people in order to get things to flow, and it’s nice to be a part of a team like that. Also learning that if things don’t go your way, you have to move on and gold is the most humbling sport for that and if you have a bad shot, pick yourself up and move on.
Q: What goals did you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I was hoping I would get under 100 for gold, and I got really close with a 108, but I did after the fact, so I’m OK with that now.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I hope to become a dermatologist one day, a doctor like my dad is, and then probably move back down here and open a practice, but I’m not sure yet.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I was in weightlifting my sophomore year and placing second in districts my first year and really cool, because it’s very competitive.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom and dad have always been there to support me, and my mom always drove the vans to the meets and feeding the kids, she was the golf mom and the best golf mom.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Join sports it’s a great way to meet people, especially those in the upper classes, also become friends with the lower classes as well because the upper classes leave and it’s nice to know those above and below you.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: In golf, the next shot is the only thing that matters, don’t hold yourself up on the previous shot, because it’s over, it’s done and in the past, otherwise, you will not have a good day if you let your head get into it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, did you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I was golf captain and I felt like everything just fell into place with that, being able to lead the girls.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Australia sounds cool to see some kangaroos.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Music, piano, that’s about it.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The balance between school and homework. You get out of school then go to sports, which makes you exhausted, but then you have to keep up with your academics, and it’s never handed to you, you have to work for it, so it’s good because you stay in shape while you are grinding.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably clean up around the house, there’s never enough time to do that.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’m going to UF.
Q: Are you planning to golf in college?
A: I’ll do it on the side, I’m going to try to do some club golf, like my brother didn’t join the swim team but a club team, and he had a blast with it because it was not as rigorous with his schedule and me going premed, I can’t imagine it’s going to be much less.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s an interesting place to grow up and a cool cultural melting pot, you know a lot of different people from a lot of different backgrounds, from affluent people to the most islandly, go-with-the-flow type of people, everyone is here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably the grilled cheese and tomato soup from Cole’s Peace, and it’s only $10.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into dermatology, is there something specific you want to do with that career?
A: I know I want to do more cyst removal than skin conditions, but I had alopecia when I was little so I might specialize in that, but it’s eight years until I decide all that, so I will look at my option before deciding all that.