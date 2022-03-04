Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: For swimming, I started taking lessons when I was 2 months old, then I’ve been swimming competitively for quite a while. Track, I started my sophomore year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I played soccer for a little bit and baseball for a little bit, and then around seventh and eighth grade I played tennis.
Q: Why focus on tennis instead of those other sport?
A: I just enjoyed tennis more, because I’ve been doing it for so long it just came naturally for me. I also enjoy the team and coach (Lori) Bosco.
Q: Why did you decide to add track in high school?
A: It started off as a joke, my friends saying why don’t I do track since I already won swim, so I did. While I don’t enjoy swimming as much as I enjoy running, but I like the team and I do long-distance running, so it’s a bit more laid back. I did it at first as a way to keep in shape, for swim.
Q: Between the two sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For swimming, I swim Monday through Friday for about two hours a day. I try to swim year-round other than track season; when I’m not doing anything else, I’m swimming. Then track is just in season, but it’s Monday through Friday, and practices can be a bit longer but I find swim to be a bit more intense practices.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, we train a lot harder because it’s more conditioning and building strength, technique. Then during the season, it’s more about maintaining and focusing on race orientating training like starting on the blocks or working on your turns.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really. I have taken a month off to enjoy eating whatever I want and not have something to do every day after school.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: It’s always going to be academics over sports. I find if I don’t have academics, which is more second nature to me, I’d rather be studying because as coach Lori always says, you’re a student before you are an athlete. So I value academies a lot more.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I feel my ability to communicate with others is what allows me to be the president of HNS, the captain of the mock trial team, my ability to communicate with others and find myself really interested in being in a leadership position.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Of course, leadership — being the captain of the swim team teaches — also to be gritty, if you are in a race and you add five seconds — it will hurt you a bit but you have to have that grit to keep going, knowing tomorrow you are going to be better than you were the day before. Then also attention to details, which can be really important in swimming, especially on your turns, and that can vary race to race but if you have that attention to detail you will always do well.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Honestly, to maintain my high level of academics and not fall back because it’s my senior year, knowing I put my all into it. Even in swim, I just wanted to have fun and be a leader and role model to the underclassmen because in years before, I had put so much pressure on myself to perform at a higher level.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like to go into law, be a lawyer at the criminal and constitutional level in New York City.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Winning team MVP my sophomore year because I was really hard on myself that year and I felt a lot of the work I was putting in didn’t pay off, so being recognized was a nice moment. That sophomore year was really great.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: First of all, my parents, every time I felt I wasn’t good enough or I wanted to give up, they always pushed me to keep going. Also, coach Lori Bosco has been there from the start and helped me grow into the person I am today. Then for track, more recently, coach (Dave) Perkins He’s a different type of coach than I have had in the past, he’s really supportive but then knows when to put his foot down and I’ve really admired him not only as a coach but also as a person. Also my friends, because they push me as well.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Keeping balance because if you have that your life becomes a lot easier. You can do a little bit of everything at once, but you can’t focus on anything too much.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: For my dad, that timing is everything. If you know what to do and when to do it, life becomes a lot easier. Especially with swim, you are always on the clock, and in school, I know if I save stuff until the last minute, life will be hard.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to know that I made the same impact on the underclassmen that, when I was a freshman and sophomore, my upper classmates made on me. Not only as a role model but also as a mentor in some sort of way.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’ve always wanted to travel to Sydney. I would like to see the opera house and the Australian culture seems cool to me.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I’ve been playing piano for about five years now. The first couple of years I was not really that into it, but as I have started to learn more music and being able to play more complex pieces the piano has become more important to me.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Maintaining my balance, because I struggle with that for the first three years of high school, but I think I have found a way to balance my social life, athletics and my academics.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep, honestly, because I don’t get enough.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to go to college and get my undergrad and then focus on my law degree and work my way up from there.
Q: If you have an opportunity to swim for a college program, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’m going to take something full time, but I definitely want to go into club swimming and be a part-time athlete. I’m not going to give up swimming.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: People have a misconception that in Key West you just sit and sunbathe all day and that is, in fact, wrong and people have full lives here and we are normal people here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Definitely my mom’s Indian food. The way she cooks is unmatched, and I’ve never tasted anything like it.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into law. What interests you in that career path?
A: Being able to represent people who can’t have a voice for themselves. At the constitutional level, I want to be able to back up people who have been falsely accused or wrongly convicted, and also the criminal level to be that voice for those who can’t have it for themselves.