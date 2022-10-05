Q: When did you start golfing?
A: I’ve been golfing, on and off, as a child with my dad as a hobby, but then I started taking it seriously when the team came to our school last year. This year, I’m the only second-year senior on the team.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did a few through high school, I did swim club, competition cheerleading, in middle school, I played volleyball, I played all sorts of sports here and there, trying things out.
Q: Then why finish your high school career with golf?
A: It’s a sport I really enjoy and one I’ve done most of my life. I enjoy playing sports, but nothing has quite fit what I want to do, and I plan on continuing in college — it might be at a D-I school — but I know I will continue to golf as something fun.
Q: Now that you are on the golf team, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: We have practice every day, so I try to go to as many practices as possible, and then I do practice on my own during the weekends, because I do want to get better and my dad’s a big golfer, so we have a putting and chipping green in our yard. So I will practice at home, go up to the Redlands Club.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I definitely practice a lot more in-season because in the offseason it becomes more of a hobby and something I do on the weekends or when I have time to play nine holes. I wouldn’t say I train as much as I play in the offseason.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I think academics are very important, I do enjoy playing golf, but if it came down to it, I’d have to put academics in front because I’ve only been playing golf for two years and academics I’ve been doing since kindergarten.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I play guitar, the ukelele and I sing, so I feel I’m incredibly musically inclined, then I’m also a painter and I enjoy doing portraits. So I’m artistic, I’d say.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Oh, patience. Golf, I feel, you really need patience and how to clear your mind, so you can make your next shot clean. How to learn how to step back, take a breath and go back to hitting well again or doing anything.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’m looking at getting into a good college, so I’m looking at FSU and then I’d like to get it bright futures academics scholarship, and to get the 100% scholarship, I need to get an SAT score of, I believe 1,320, and I’m currently at 1,290 and I have a 31 ACT that might get me it, but I’m not entirely sure. For golf, I’d like to make it to districts this year and just play the best I’ve played there.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to study art history and I think my big dream is to be a curator at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art, so I’d live in New York and work in a museum.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Probably when I got to go to Dallas, Texas, for the National Cheerleader competition, which was being broadcast on ESPN. I got to go with my friends, it was my freshman year, and it was really fun. Even though I didn’t continue cheerleading, I really enjoyed that experience.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I think every coach I have had because I have done so many sports, so every coach has brought something different because they are different mindsets for different sports. So each coach has given me something useful in life. My dad has always kept athletics in my life, like by just having a putting green in our yard and giving us opportunities to allow us to continue our athletics in our free time.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Give it a try, do what you want to do, don’t worry if your friends are on the team or not, just do what you want to do and your friends will follow, or you will make new friends while learning something new. Enjoy yourself.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Probably that same advice, because that’s what my sister told me to do and that really helped me because I’ve joined so many clubs and taken so many classes I never thought I’d enjoy so much.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think knowing that I’ve put everything into my high school career, will give me that closure. Knowing I did the best I could while I was here, it doesn’t have to be perfect, I don’t have to be a school record holder, just knowing I did something while I was here.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Lots of places, definitely Italy, Venice, Florence, or France and go to Paris, Nice or Versailles, but definitely somewhere in Europe, because there’s a lot of history here and I’m into art history.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I paint and play guitar, I like to do yoga, because it centers me and it calms me before bed, which helps with stress. I also work in a book store, so I read a lot, I try to read seven to 10 books a month. I really enjoy reading, taking notes on them, highlighting them and stuff like that.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time constraints, trying to balance club, work, school and then coming home to practice and trying to get my AP Chem or AP Lit homework. It never seems like there’s enough time for everything, but I don’t want to sacrifice anything because it’s all so important.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably use it for whatever homework I’m trying to get done, and if I’m caught up, I’d probably do something like reading, painting to even watching a movie, so some self-care.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to get my Ph.D., I would like to be a museum director so I know I need a good long education because of a lot of education goes into that to be a Ph.D doctor. I’m either looking at attending FSU or the University of Tampa, but I’d also like to study somewhere in Europe for my master’s degree.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably, if that opportunity was offered to me, I think I would take it. I really don’t care what school if I was offered a scholarship or just the opportunity to play.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I’m not sure there is a specific skill set, if I started maybe my freshman year or earlier with regular practices soon, then I might be at that level to get a scholarship to play golf. I know I’m not on that level but given time I can be, so I don’t know if there is a specific skill I need to work on.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: About how nice the weather is all year, and that we don’t have to shovel our driveways, I used to live in Virginia, and it’s always snowy there, so I’d talk about the weather and the proximity to the beach.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’d probably ask for my sister, chocolate chip cookies, but she wouldn’t be a home to make them, so my dad makes really good bread from scratch, so I’d ask for that.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to work at the Met or being a museum director, are there any other things you have thought about doing for a career?
A: Those are my dreams and lofty goals, but I would be happy working at a smaller gallery or something in restorations and something hands-on with the art. I’ve just always loved art and the history of it and learning about the artist that has come before me, has always been one of my favorite parts of art class and why they use the techniques they use, or how their political, economic or whatever atmosphere they lived in affected their art.