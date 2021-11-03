Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?
A: I started my sophomore year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer my whole life, since I was about 7.
Q: Why did you decide to switch from soccer to lacrosse in high school?
A: I got bored with soccer and lacrosse, my sister played and my dad when he was younger, so it was a family sport.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season it’s three hours a day, every day, plus when I work out on my own. Offseason practices are about twice a week.
Q: So there is a big difference between in-season compared to offseason training for you?
A: Of yeah.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Probably academics are more important, but sports take up a lot of time so they are pretty even.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m pretty good at art, I like to draw and paint.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Dedication to something, how to practice and just being consistent,
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to do the best I can in school. In sports, just improve.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just be happy with what I do in the future.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting second place in the district last year in lacrosse.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Our lacrosse coach Marissa (Giacopuzzi) and my parents.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Join a sport you love.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: My dad always tells me you have to shoot in order to be able to score.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I want to know I tried my best, took the time to practice as much as I could, and hopefully I’ll feel accomplished.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Japan, so I can experience a different culture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to wakeboard, surf, watersports.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time and managing everything, even on weekends, to make sure there’s time for school.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably spend time with family or create art, which are things I like to do but don’t have time for.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I was thinking about an art school.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: If it’s not at as intense a level, so it doesn’t take as much time. So, maybe a club.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a great place to grow up and everybody knows everybody.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My dad’s fish tacos.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Possibly start my own business or fashion design or interior design. I like create my own stuff.