Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?

A: I started my sophomore year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played soccer my whole life, since I was about 7.

Q: Why did you decide to switch from soccer to lacrosse in high school?

A: I got bored with soccer and lacrosse, my sister played and my dad when he was younger, so it was a family sport.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: During the season it’s three hours a day, every day, plus when I work out on my own. Offseason practices are about twice a week.

Q: So there is a big difference between in-season compared to offseason training for you?

A: Of yeah.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Probably academics are more important, but sports take up a lot of time so they are pretty even.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m pretty good at art, I like to draw and paint.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Dedication to something, how to practice and just being consistent,

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, I want to do the best I can in school. In sports, just improve.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Just be happy with what I do in the future.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Getting second place in the district last year in lacrosse.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Our lacrosse coach Marissa (Giacopuzzi) and my parents.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Join a sport you love.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: My dad always tells me you have to shoot in order to be able to score.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I want to know I tried my best, took the time to practice as much as I could, and hopefully I’ll feel accomplished.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: I want to go to Japan, so I can experience a different culture.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like to wakeboard, surf, watersports.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Time and managing everything, even on weekends, to make sure there’s time for school.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: I’d probably spend time with family or create art, which are things I like to do but don’t have time for.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I was thinking about an art school.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: If it’s not at as intense a level, so it doesn’t take as much time. So, maybe a club.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s a great place to grow up and everybody knows everybody.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: My dad’s fish tacos.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Possibly start my own business or fashion design or interior design. I like create my own stuff.