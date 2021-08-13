Q: When did you start running ?
A: I ran in seventh and eighth grade, I did track, but I stopped my ninth-grade year when I moved here, then I started again here.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Soccer when I was younger, and I did a little bit of gymnastics, but that wasn’t too competitive.
Q: What was it about track that interested you?
A: In sixth grade, my friends were talking about the 100 at lunch, and I had no idea what they were talking about. But I loved running and playing tag, so that seemed really fun, so when my friends started I did, and it’s been fun since then.
Q: Now that you are into running, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I really only practice during track season, for the rest of the year I’m chill, and I work out here or there to keep my heart well, but other than that I just practice in-season.
Q: Rating track versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Sports, I know academics are really important, but I have more fun outside my school work — running and being with my friends.
Q: So why did you not play soccer and other sports in high school then?
A: It just never stuck with me and my dad was always focused on my brothers’ football, so it was never him pushing me, it was more my choice. So I just never went with soccer or any other sports.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I like to help others when they need it or advice. I just like to make sure people are happy.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To keep pushing, to never give up, even when it’s hard, know you’ll make it, and it will be OK.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To keep doing track and keep helping with athletic training with football and any other sport needed.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To go to college, continue with athletics in college and maybe study marine science, maybe.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When the boys won districts last season. We were all on the field jumping and going crazy, we were so excited for them. That was a lot of fun because we were all together.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Dave) Perkins and my dad, because they kept pushing me, and coach Perkins has always believed in me and it helped me do better.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To not care what others think and have a good time because you only live once, and it never matters what others think.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To never give up, to let go of the past and try my best.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I tried to make the best of everything and I had a good time with everyone.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii, because I love the beach and the whole island life, and Italy, because some of my family is from there, then also Poland, too, because I’m half Polish and going there and being around the food and different scenery from America.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Going to the beach, boating, hanging out with my friends and family.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: When I moved, it was hard to meet people but I found a group that did track; it was still stressful but working out helped, so track has been good for that.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Be with friends and family and make the most of the moments.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Florida Gulf Coast, to do athletic training or maybe marine science, we will see how this year goes with all that.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I will try if a coach wants me to run at their school. I feel that would be a good opportunity.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Just to keep dropping my time. I dropped drastically from my sophomore year to junior and doing that again would help a lot.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s just more chill and laid back. Especially, from the place I used to live. They would have a good time here, it’s a lot of fun.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My dad’s pasta Alfredo and chicken on the grill.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I really don’t know, We will see what happens this year and what happens when I go to college with athletics and all that. I’d also love to see more of the ocean because we’ve only discovered a small portion of that, and I’d love to see what’s more in the ocean and helping the reef.