Q: When did you start running competitively?
A: Since my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I danced when I was younger.
Q: Why did you decide to go into track and field when you got to high school, instead of Canettes?
A: I just didn’t want to dance anymore, I lost interest.
Q: Now that you are into track, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season it’s every weekday and in the offseason maybe once or twice a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In season is definitely more intense.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yes, I do, but for track, and training starts earlier.
Q: Is that downtime away important?
A: Yes, because it gives you a chance to catch up and have a full day off. During the season you don’t get any days off.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, because I just don’t see sports as being as important.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Working as a team and time management.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I plan to go to states for track and, academically, I just want to be on the honor roll all school year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To run for political office.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Freshman year, our ride to districts was a lot of fun.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Herbert) James.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To make memories with your team.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To remember you are always better than you think you are.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just want to make it to states, so doing that.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Paris, because I’ve always wanted to see the Eiffel Tower.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Always trying my best and never slacking. It’s tough to always put my best out.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d watch more TV.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Howard University.
Q: If you have an opportunity to run in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Depends on the school.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to try harder.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: How every one knows each other.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Stuffed shrimp from the Fish House.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m thinking about going into politics because I’m really into helping the homeless, so I feel if I had a seat in office, I’d be able to make some changes.