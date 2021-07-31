Q: When did you start running competitively?

A: Since my freshman year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I danced when I was younger.

Q: Why did you decide to go into track and field when you got to high school, instead of Canettes?

A: I just didn’t want to dance anymore, I lost interest.

Q: Now that you are into track, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: During the season it’s every weekday and in the offseason maybe once or twice a week.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?

A: In season is definitely more intense.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: Yes, I do, but for track, and training starts earlier.

Q: Is that downtime away important?

A: Yes, because it gives you a chance to catch up and have a full day off. During the season you don’t get any days off.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: Academics.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: No, because I just don’t see sports as being as important.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Working as a team and time management.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I plan to go to states for track and, academically, I just want to be on the honor roll all school year.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To run for political office.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Freshman year, our ride to districts was a lot of fun.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach (Herbert) James.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: To make memories with your team.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: To remember you are always better than you think you are.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I just want to make it to states, so doing that.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Paris, because I’ve always wanted to see the Eiffel Tower.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Always trying my best and never slacking. It’s tough to always put my best out.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: I’d watch more TV.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: Howard University.

Q: If you have an opportunity to run in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Depends on the school.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: I need to try harder.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: How every one knows each other.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Stuffed shrimp from the Fish House.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I’m thinking about going into politics because I’m really into helping the homeless, so I feel if I had a seat in office, I’d be able to make some changes.