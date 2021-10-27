Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Football since third grade, track I started in ninth grade and basketball I started in little league so about fifth grade through my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played T-ball when I was really little.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: I made all-stars my first year playing, so I just kind of stuck with it and I was always a bigger kid.
Q: Why add basketball your senior year?
A: I miss it and I want to go all out my senior year.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Monday through Friday at least two to three hours.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season it’s definitely less training because you have practice, so you find time to do that extra stuff you’d do in the offseason. Offseason can be tougher.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I do usually just before football season starts, but then I go all the way through the end of the school year.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I want to say it used to be sports but now it’s become academics because I want to do something with my life.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Self-discipline for sure, learning how to listen and follow directions. If you can’t listen, you won’t go anywhere in life.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to make first-team all-conference and I want a 3.0 GPA.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I haven’t thought that far ahead, but I want to go to a trade school and get my certification in AC mechanics.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My sophomore year, I got a fumble recovery on the 1-yard line, and it led us to our first touchdown of the season.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Mr. (Mac) Childress my head football coach, Katria Wyatt, who is the leader of my Take Stock group and has helped me since seventh grade.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Go all out.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That’s a tough one, I’ve received a lot of advice, but work your hardest and never give up.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Go all out and play like it’s my last time.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Bora Bora, because it looks beautiful and I want to see it.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really, just sports.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Missing events and time spent with my family and friends.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m going back and forth if I want to go to college or trade school.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Probably.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My sleeping habits, because I like to stay up late.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a beautiful place.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Anything from my grandma.
Q: You talked about being an AC Mechanic. What interests you in that career path.
A: I don’t know if it would be just that, I want to get more than one certification or degree. I’ve also thought about doing stuff with cranes or other machinery.