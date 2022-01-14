Q: How long have you been playing baseball?

A: Since I was 8 years old.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I used to play basketball and football through middle school, but I just focused on baseball in high school.

Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention?

A: Because I enjoyed it the most and saw myself playing at the next level.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I’m at it just about every day, doing something to get better. After season I do take a couple of weeks off, but then I’m right back at it.

Q: Is that couple weeks off important?

A: It’s nice, for sure, to have some time off, but it doesn’t come very often.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: Not much. Out of season I lift more and condition more, where in-season I’m focused on what I need to do for the games.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I’d say they are both equally important to me, honestly, I give both my 1000%.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I can paint a little bit.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: No matter how hard things are, keep going. There is only one way to go, forward.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, to get into the schools I apply to, to see where that takes me and for baseball, to take the team as far as I can — win as many games as possible.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: Do something positive for the world, in whatever career that maybe.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Beating Gulliver my freshman year in districts, that was fun.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Definitely, I give my parents the most credit, for sure.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: To work hard, even though some challenges may come your way, do your best and have fun. Don’t have any regrets.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Embarrassment is a useless emotion.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to baseball, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I’m just trying to have fun with my friends one final time and make the most of it while it’s here.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Italy. I’m part Italian on my grandma’s side and the culture seems cool.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I like going fishing on the boat with friends.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Balancing life and time, for sure, like school, athletics and then also social stuff.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Something I don’t normally have time for, like a new hobby. Maybe learn to play an instrument or something cool.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: College somewhere, but I don’t know where yet.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: I’ll definitely see what my best option is and go from there.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Definitely on my defensive side of baseball.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s different for sure. The people are different, we do things differently than the rest of the world, but in a good way, for sure.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Definitely, lasagna made by my grandma.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: Not sure yet, but something in sales or business most likely.

Tags

Recommended for you