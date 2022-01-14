Q: How long have you been playing baseball?
A: Since I was 8 years old.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I used to play basketball and football through middle school, but I just focused on baseball in high school.
Q: What was it about baseball that drew your attention?
A: Because I enjoyed it the most and saw myself playing at the next level.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I’m at it just about every day, doing something to get better. After season I do take a couple of weeks off, but then I’m right back at it.
Q: Is that couple weeks off important?
A: It’s nice, for sure, to have some time off, but it doesn’t come very often.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Not much. Out of season I lift more and condition more, where in-season I’m focused on what I need to do for the games.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I’d say they are both equally important to me, honestly, I give both my 1000%.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can paint a little bit.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: No matter how hard things are, keep going. There is only one way to go, forward.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to get into the schools I apply to, to see where that takes me and for baseball, to take the team as far as I can — win as many games as possible.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Do something positive for the world, in whatever career that maybe.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Beating Gulliver my freshman year in districts, that was fun.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely, I give my parents the most credit, for sure.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To work hard, even though some challenges may come your way, do your best and have fun. Don’t have any regrets.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Embarrassment is a useless emotion.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to baseball, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’m just trying to have fun with my friends one final time and make the most of it while it’s here.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Italy. I’m part Italian on my grandma’s side and the culture seems cool.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like going fishing on the boat with friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing life and time, for sure, like school, athletics and then also social stuff.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Something I don’t normally have time for, like a new hobby. Maybe learn to play an instrument or something cool.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: College somewhere, but I don’t know where yet.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play baseball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’ll definitely see what my best option is and go from there.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Definitely on my defensive side of baseball.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s different for sure. The people are different, we do things differently than the rest of the world, but in a good way, for sure.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Definitely, lasagna made by my grandma.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Not sure yet, but something in sales or business most likely.