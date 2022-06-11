Q: How long have you been playing softball?
A: Since I was 7.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I used to play soccer, but not for long.
Q: What was it about softball that drew your attention?
A: Because my sisters played it growing up and my dad played baseball, so it’s in my family.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Pretty much every single day. Every weekday and then I might take off the weekend unless we have a tournament.
Q: Is that year-round? Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: No.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: School, because without school you can’t play sports, so education comes first.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yeah, very close.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I do pretty well in school.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, hopefully, to commit somewhere, and academically, just to keep up my grades.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To get a scholarship to play college softball and get a good education from there.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Going to states.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Jason (Garcia), you (J.W. Cooke), and my dad, of course, and all the assistants.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To never give up and keep pushing, no matter what.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Give it my all.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Bora Bora, because I love being around the ocean.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Spending time with my family and friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Leaving school early, so you have to stay on top of your work and make sure you have everything done before you go.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Either practice more or try to stay on top of my school work.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college and hopefully play softball.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play softball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: Oh yeah.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My hitting.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I would tell them about the softball atmosphere down here and how it’s one of the best.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably Kim’s Kuban, something from there.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to be a psychologist because I like helping people and I want to assist people who need that counseling.