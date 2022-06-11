Q: How long have you been playing softball?

A: Since I was 7.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I used to play soccer, but not for long.

Q: What was it about softball that drew your attention?

A: Because my sisters played it growing up and my dad played baseball, so it’s in my family.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: Pretty much every single day. Every weekday and then I might take off the weekend unless we have a tournament.

Q: Is that year-round? Do you have downtime away from sports?

A: No.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: School, because without school you can’t play sports, so education comes first.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: Yeah, very close.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I do pretty well in school.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Teamwork.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Athletically, hopefully, to commit somewhere, and academically, just to keep up my grades.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To get a scholarship to play college softball and get a good education from there.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Going to states.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach Jason (Garcia), you (J.W. Cooke), and my dad, of course, and all the assistants.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: To never give up and keep pushing, no matter what.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Give it my all.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Bora Bora, because I love being around the ocean.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Spending time with my family and friends.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Leaving school early, so you have to stay on top of your work and make sure you have everything done before you go.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Either practice more or try to stay on top of my school work.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Go to college and hopefully play softball.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play softball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?

A: Oh yeah.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: My hitting.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: I would tell them about the softball atmosphere down here and how it’s one of the best.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Probably Kim’s Kuban, something from there.

Q: Do you have any career aspirations?

A: I want to be a psychologist because I like helping people and I want to assist people who need that counseling.