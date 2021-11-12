Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Since I was 13, in eighth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played basketball, baseball and swim for a little bit.
Q: Why did you decide to focus on lacrosse in high school?
A: It was something I had never tried before or really heard about until I started playing in eighth grade, but then I just fell in love with it.
Q: Why not try any of those other sports in high school?
A: I just lost interest in them.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season five days a week for three-hour intense practices, and in the offseason at least three days a three days a week and then I hit the weight room whenever I have a day off and practice with the team when we have practice.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: The practices are just not as intense, so it’s up to you to work on your own skills.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Offseason I do, during the season not really.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: I think so because it helps with homework and other stuff I need to do.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: For me, I say sports. Academics are important, but to be honest, I don’t see myself going to college after high school. I’d rather go into a trade, so right now sports are what motivate me to keep my grades up. Without lacrosse, I’d have a lot less motivation.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I am good at music, I can play the bass guitar really well.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To never give up, no matter how bad it may seem.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To finish my senior year with all As and Bs and to have one last winning season with my boys.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to become a musician in a well-know band.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Scoring my first goal as a freshman, it’s a feeling I’ll never forget.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I would like to thank my mom for signing me up for that clinic in eighth grade and for always supporting me. My dad, who is my biggest and loudest supporter, even though he can’t make it to every game. Also, I’d like to thank coach Jake Luce for introducing me to the sport and teaching me the basics, it’s because of him I stuck with the sport going into high school. Also, coach Alberto Pinecio for dedicating almost all his personal free time to help the sport of lacrosse grow in Key West and really helping me become a better man. I’d say he played a big role in my development as an athlete and as a person. I also like to thank any one of my teachers who let me turn in an assignment let or helped me bring up a grade so I could play.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Live life the way you want to, nobody cares as much as you think you do.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: When there is a will, there is a way.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: To have one last winning season with my closest friends and hopefully get one last championship.
Q: For the first time in four seasons, the Conchs did not win the district title. How much motivation does that give you heading into your senior season?
A: A lot, because we were the reigning champions, so to have that taken away is a punch in the gut.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: The Maldives seems like a beautiful place and far away from any stress.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I enjoy all things music, the bass guitar and I like working on cars.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Managing my time properly.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: To be honest, homework.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Nothing is certain yet, but I’d like to just go into work, some kind of trade, and I’ve also looked into firefighting and that seems really nice.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’d definitely consider it, but school is just not my thing, so it would take a lot of convincing.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My communication, I get quiet sometimes.
Q: What you would tell someone from outside the Keys about your hometown?
A: It’s a place until any other, words can’t really do it justice, it’s something you have to experience yourself by coming and visiting at least once.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s homemade spaghetti.
Q: You’ve talked about several careers. Any certain ideas at all about what you might want to do?
A: I’m thinking mechanics or maybe a lineman, I like working on the lines, or firefighting, but my ultimate goal would be a musician.
Q: What is it about music you enjoy so much?
A: How diverse it is and how so many emotions you can get from music.