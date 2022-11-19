Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: Weightlifting for three years and track, this will be my second year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: No, none at all.
Q: So you didn’t start any sports until high school?
A: Yeah, I did basketball my freshman year, but it didn’t work out.
Q: Why did you not start sports until high school?
A: I was a band kid, for a very long time, then I came to the high school and tried basketball. That didn’t work out, so I did weightlifting my sophomore year.
Q: Why did you decide to add track as a junior?
A: I could not tell you why, I just decided to add track and I don’t quit sports, so I decided to keep it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I work out for weightlifting every day, track, I do just during the season. Weightlifting, it’s about 20 hours a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Out of season, I don’t have a coach so I’m doing workouts I make up for myself, whereas when I’m with Key West High, I do four to five days for an hour and 30 minutes.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: In the fall season, when I’m doing marching band.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: It’s academics because I’m a student before an athlete but my sophomore year I thought it was the opposite. I did athlete first, but I learned.
Q: Are sports and academics still close in ranking in life importance?
A: Yes, yes, yes.
Q: Between track and weightlifting ...
A: Weightlifting.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: My leadership skills have grown over the years and I think they have gotten stronger.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: You are going to fail but you can’t just give up and walk away from it, you have to go back and try again, and try again until you get it and then fail again on the next thing you try. Every time you fail, something good will come out of it.
Q: What goals do you have academically and/or athletically for your senior year?
A: Academically, I want to get back to my 4.0 GPA. For sports, I hope to place Top 5 in the 110 weight class.
Q: Having made the state finals two straight years, how much motivation does it give you to medal in your senior year?
A: It gives me a lot of motivation. My cousin, Clive Georges, has a banner hanging in the gym and obviously, you have to win the state championship to get one, but really that’s what motivates me right now. I want my banner right next to him, because it’s family, but if it doesn’t happen I’ll be OK.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To become a U.S. ambassador.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This has nothing to do with my current sport, but rolling in basketball. People knew me for that my freshman year because every time I would be put in I’d be going for the ball. I’d dive for it, but then really do more of a roll.
Q: Why did you not follow up on basketball?
A: It just wasn’t for me. I tried and did it again during my sophomore year during the offseason but I realized it just wasn’t for me, so I moved on.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I want to thank (David) Perkins, Mama and Papa (Curtis and Mercedes) Knowles, Mama and Papa (Daliana and Duke) Goins, coach (John) Shep, coach Stacy (Pilari) and my mom, even though she was worried I was going to get hurt in my sports, and my brother for telling me I sucked, which motivated me to be better.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Don’t be scared to fail, just keep going after it until something good comes out of it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: I can’t be scared if I have not tried yet.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I hope to place in the Top 5, I love competing and the sport, so no matter what happens, at the end of the season I will be proud.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Bora Bora because the waters there look beautiful.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I make candy in my free time for a business called Candy Girls Key West. We make old fashion candy.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Maintaining my grades. Showing up to practice even though I know I have schoolwork to do may be the hardest thing because you are not focused fully on practice.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’m going to stay at the school because I have a lot of things to do here every day.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I hope to attend Florida A&M to major in international business and later become an ambassador.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I think I’m going to leave the athlete part at home when I go to college and just stick to the student part.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: News gets around fast so everybody knows.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Legume, which is a vegetable soup with beef in it, it’s really good.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be an ambassador. What interests you in that career?
A: This past election, Val Demmings came to town and I was there, and I realized I wanted to do something similar but I want to travel around. I was told then that being a U.S. Ambassador would be the best fit.