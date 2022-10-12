Q: When did you start playing football?
A: I started when my mom first let me in middle school with flag football, because she didn’t know how I’d do with contact, but I was playing really well and the tackle coaches were asking me to come play for them but she would still tell them I wasn’t ready. Then my freshman year, she let me, and I remember seeing coach (Alphonso) Bryant for the first time and thinking he was a big business man and it felt like it was time to level up my work ethic.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Just basketball in Pee Wee and flag football in middle school, which is when I feel in love with the sport.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In the mornings I work out and in the off season I make sure to get another work out in before I go to work, so twice a day in the offseason. I was also doing construction for work in the offseason, which was a big deal because it helped me get stronger lifting wood in the Keys heat. Then in-season in every day for practice.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I wouldn’t say it’s as much lifting, more core lifting to stay in shape, then we focus more on football in-season.
Q: Do you have downtime away from football?
A: I would say a little but over the summer, I didn’t make it to all the offseason conditionings, but I would go to the once when I didn’t have to work or another commitment. But I was always miking sure I was working out or staying busy.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I feel that academics have a huge part in football and football has a huge part in school. I feel football has helped me have good people skills, how to take charge in life and take pride in who I am. Then school has taught me ho to understand plays and how to read the passes, so a lot of it ties itself together.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I would say in my work ethic. When I see people down and not wanting to practice on a Monday, for instance, I want to bring that energy to the field and bring everyone up with me. I don’t want to worry about just myself and I’m not too stuck up about myself that I can’t help and be there for the team.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: If you are going to mess up at something, mess up going fast, as coach would tell me, and what I think he means by that is at least try and keep going until you know you have messed up. Give it your all, if you are going to mess up or not.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, try to end with a 3.5 GPA, I’ve considered doing trade school, but if I can work for a college offer that would also be great and I’d definitely consider it.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To try to give back to the community and they to help people stay positive and see the world in a better light.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: At the beginning of my sophomore year, I was quarterback at the time, and I didn’t have much of a line, I still made some pretty good plays, so then I got called up to varsity and it was hard it was to get on the varsity at that time, I was playing on kickoffs at first so I showed them everything I had and by the end of the season they had put me at linebacker an in that last game I had four or five tackles.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I would say definitely coach (Ed) Holly has given me a lot of motivation and drive toward the game and life and how to treat people. Also, my mom has always been there for me and has always gotten me what I need, same with my stepmom, I remember her helping me get my first mouthpiece, just from the start I was excited about football.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: It’s going to be hard to get where you want to be on the football team if you don’t put in the work. You have to dedicate your mind and body to it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: It was one of coach Bryant’s sayings. He’s always say, ‘knock down the goal post,’ and I took that in life as meaning take charge in what you are going to do and don’t be afraid to keep going, you don’t know what it will lead to.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: In football and school, I’m hoping to be able to show my kids how much I cared for both so that way my kids can understand what it feels like to be attached to something. You can get the same feeling I had.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would like to go back to see my family in Georgia for a little bit. I haven’t seen them in a little while.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I work, I fish with my dad when I can, he’s busy a lot, so we try to make up the time we can, my mom and I go riding four-wheeler at the River Ranch, so just spending quality time with my family. That’s a big thing for me, I love family.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Definitely managing my time. After my sophomore season of football and school, I had a few Cs, but once I found the groove and how to use my time to my advantage helped me a lot and helped me focus on sports and school a lot better.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would probably get treatment with my trainer and loosen up any injuries from previous games.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I have considered trade school for ACs or welding and maybe then stay in the Keys and try to start my own business, or Homestead where my mom staying right now.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I’m going to take it because I want to see where it leads me. I want to go on that adventure and what that path takes me to.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My weight and strength, probably. I need to keep focusing on my footwork and progressing with my hands and keeping that pressure on the tackles.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate, or trade school buddy, about the Keys?
A: It’s like a retirement place, it’s where you want to be when you retire, it’s paradise and sunsets.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: At my work, Cafe Largo with was featured by Guy Fieri, it would have to be the Chicken Parm there. For me to bulk it’s been the best thing, because all the carbs and protein.
Q: You’ve talked about trade school, but do you have any career aspirations, yet?
A: I don’t know, I’m taking that one step at a time. What ever opportunities come my way, I’ll evaluate them and see what’s the best for me.