Q: When did you start playing football?

A: I started when my mom first let me in middle school with flag football, because she didn’t know how I’d do with contact, but I was playing really well and the tackle coaches were asking me to come play for them but she would still tell them I wasn’t ready. Then my freshman year, she let me, and I remember seeing coach (Alphonso) Bryant for the first time and thinking he was a big business man and it felt like it was time to level up my work ethic.

Tags

Recommended for you