Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: I’ve been playing since I was a little kid and I’m in my third year of high school.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played little league football, but then I got injured so I stopped playing.
Q: What was it about basketball that drew your attention?
A: My family is really big on it, so I grew up with basketball. I always enjoyed the game, so I just stuck with it.
Q: Why are you thinking about adding track your senior year?
A: Just to do something different, since it’s my last year, so I want to do everything I can and it will help me out physically.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Practice during the season is every day, then for the off days I go to the park and shoot with friends.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: I did take last summer off because I was working, so I didn’t play on the AAU team, so summer is when I take off.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season is more intense since I have coaches and discipline. In the offseason, it’s just for fun, like pickup games.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, always academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, I would say I always put academics ahead of sports because if I don’t make it in basketball, my plan is to fall back on my education, so I always hold my education above basketball.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I think I’m very good with people. I work at Winn-Dixie at the self-checkout lane and I always get good comments about how I treat people and my attitude, and it’s because I’m good with people.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Patience, dedication and learning how to take failure. If we lose, we shouldn’t give up, we should keep pushing and trying to be better.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’m just trying to keep up my straight As right now. For sports, I’m just trying to get better every day, I know what I have to improve in so that’s what I focus on at practice.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To make it to the NBA, if not, I’ll fall back on my major of engineering and hopefully be able to go far in that and make good money in life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: That would be when I got 22 rebounds in a game.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: The current coaching staff, also coach Tommy (Butler) for always pushing me to be a better person and for confidence to be a good basketball player, and my parents and family have always supported me and told me I could make it, I just have to put my head into it.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To just keep pushing. I know our island is small, but just because of that disadvantage doesn’t mean we can’t compete. So I would say keep working and trying your best because you never know when you’ll come out on top.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: You have to focus on the present. Don’t think too much ahead and don’t think too much about the past. Even if you lost a game, OK, you lost, now you have to focus on what you have to do to get better and get to it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: In my senior year I want to go as far as I can, win districts and win states, but if we don’t make it, at least I’ll know walking off the floor I gave it 100%.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Yeah, I want to travel a lot. A big place on my list would be Canada, I really like how Canada is, so I’d like to go there, then to other places in the U.S. like Atlanta, or New York to see some big cities and Europe.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I don’t do it now, but when I’m not playing basketball I do play a lot of video games. I’m getting into reading a bit more, and I like to go to the gym.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Falling behind on work, which can be a big one because we miss a lot of days and class, so you really need to stay on top of it and ask for help when you need it.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: If my body is feeling up to it, I’d keep playing basketball or rest.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I plan to go to a JuCo in Florida, maybe play basketball, and then transfer to a four-year college like UF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Of course, I’d take it 100%.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to work on my shooting and ball handling, those are my two biggest things.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I would tell them how the Keys are a very nice place, where everybody knows each other. Nothing too crazy goes on down here, and it’s a nice vacation spot.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: It would have to be legume, which is a Haitian dish my mom makes which is vegetables, rice and beans, I really like that.
Q: You talked about wanting to be an engineer. Is there a specific career you hope to follow with that major?
A: I’m open to anything. I know engineers will always have job opportunities opening up so I’d take those and just do it.