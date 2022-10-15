Q: When did you start wrestling?
A: Since my freshman year, so not too long.
Q: Did you play any other sports growing up?
A: A lot yeah, I always wanted to wrestle so I did jujitsu, which was close, but then I also did football, baseball, soccer, basketball and lacrosse, so a lot.
Q: Why then focus on just wrestling in high school?
A: Because I always had that desire to do it, because my dad was a wrestler and I wanted to one-up him and once I started it was just super fun.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Three to four hours a day. I try to stay with it as much as I can.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season I’m focused on wrestling and in the offseason I’m focused on just getting bigger.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: I do take some time off, but other than work really, not that much at all.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: For me, it’s wrestling, but for my parents, sports take a second step.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I work pretty hard, so if I’m ever behind I can catch up o get ahead so I can have some off time.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To never quit, just suffer through it and it will get better.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get into a college, probably UCF, so I can go into engineering. For wrestling, I want to see if I can get to states, I have to beat my brother this time.
Q: Knowing this is your last chance to reach that state level, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior year?
A: I have to make the final and go crazy. I really want it, and I’m going to work as hard as I can.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I really like cars, so I want to go to UTI and work as a race mechanic or on a division of a race team.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Probably my sophomore year, when I went for 20 wins straight. I was tied with the best wrestler on our team for a bit, so that was a great ego boost.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Chaz (Jimenez) teaches very hard and does not give any breaks, so coach Furtat just knows everything and lets you know how strong you can be. My dad and brother both wrestled and did well, so I have something to look up to and try to surpass.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Just work hard, you’ll have free time, so don’t concern yourself with that.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Suck it up and keep going.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I worked my hardest and did the most I could.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Japan and Australia for no real particular reason, I just like the idea.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I have my job at Santiago’s and enjoy working with them, but other than that, it’s computers and working on cars.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: It is so hard to have the motivation to go to school and then to practice and still have enough energy to go home and do your homework. Then sleep for three hours and do it again the next day.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would like to say rest, but knowing me, it would probably be working out.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: College and then head to a racing team.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I don’t know if I would stick with it because it’s a completely different level, but if I’m good enough to be accepted, I think I’d do it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I think having consistent aggression. When I wrestle I tend to put a little pressure on them and then leave them to make mistakes and take advantage of them, so I need to work on that.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or tech school mate about the Keys?
A: It is very open and free. There are no bad areas, you can just go pretty much anywhere, anytime you want.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably from Caroline’s, the blackened chicken pasta.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be a part of a race team, what interests you in that career?
A: I have an interest in pushing things to the limit and making something that isn’t supposed to be doing that, and making it happen. Right now, I have a car I’m trying to put a lot into, and I don’t know if it can handle it, but I’m doing to make it happen.