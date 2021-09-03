Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Football, I’ve been playing since I was really little, probably about when I was 5 or 6; basketball, I started eighth grade; track I started freshman year; and lacrosse I started my junior year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played some soccer and taekwondo.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: I’m not sure, it’s just fun and involves every aspect of athleticism.
Q: Why add those other sports in high school?
A: It was just another way for me to stay active, keep in shape and stay prepared for football.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I go to the gym about every day, mostly training for football. Then in-season, I try to get in the gym as much as I can, but it’s mostly training at practice and then a little bit after.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I put sports above academics. My grades are average, so I feel like sports are what’s going to get me further in college.
Q: Of the sports you play, which is most important?
A: Football, because I’ve always been better at it and just enjoyed it more.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m good at playing video games.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Charisma; has taught me how to communicate better, and understand better what people are going through and understand why and how they are going through it.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get accepted into the Coast Guard Academy. Then athletically, I’d also like to go for some college scholarships.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To try to become an officer in the military and keep my physique as good as I can for the rest of my life.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My junior year against Avant Garde, when I caught a one-handed touchdown pass.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Gabe) Torres, Coach (Herbert) James and Coach (Alphonso) Bryant.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Hit the weightroom.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Hit the weightroom.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By becoming a better version of myself from the year before and receiving some scholarship offers.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Tokyo, because I like the Japanese culture, I like their food and watching anime.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Hanging out with my friends and watching anime.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Keeping my grades up.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Be in the weight room.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yup, it doesn’t matter where.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Get faster and put on a little more size.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: If you like the water and you like fishing, you’d definitely enjoy it.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Nothing really, just get some sushi.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into the Coast Guard Academy. Is that potentially a career path?
A: Not really, but if I did join the military, I’d want to be an officer and go through officer training.