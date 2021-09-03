Q: When did you start playing your sports?

A: Football, I’ve been playing since I was really little, probably about when I was 5 or 6; basketball, I started eighth grade; track I started freshman year; and lacrosse I started my junior year.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: I played some soccer and taekwondo.

Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?

A: I’m not sure, it’s just fun and involves every aspect of athleticism.

Q: Why add those other sports in high school?

A: It was just another way for me to stay active, keep in shape and stay prepared for football.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: I go to the gym about every day, mostly training for football. Then in-season, I try to get in the gym as much as I can, but it’s mostly training at practice and then a little bit after.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I put sports above academics. My grades are average, so I feel like sports are what’s going to get me further in college.

Q: Of the sports you play, which is most important?

A: Football, because I’ve always been better at it and just enjoyed it more.

Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m good at playing video games.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: Charisma; has taught me how to communicate better, and understand better what people are going through and understand why and how they are going through it.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Academically, I want to get accepted into the Coast Guard Academy. Then athletically, I’d also like to go for some college scholarships.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: To try to become an officer in the military and keep my physique as good as I can for the rest of my life.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: My junior year against Avant Garde, when I caught a one-handed touchdown pass.

Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: Coach (Gabe) Torres, Coach (Herbert) James and Coach (Alphonso) Bryant.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Hit the weightroom.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Hit the weightroom.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: By becoming a better version of myself from the year before and receiving some scholarship offers.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Tokyo, because I like the Japanese culture, I like their food and watching anime.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Hanging out with my friends and watching anime.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Keeping my grades up.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Be in the weight room.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Yup, it doesn’t matter where.

Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?

A: Get faster and put on a little more size.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: If you like the water and you like fishing, you’d definitely enjoy it.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Nothing really, just get some sushi.

Q: You talked about wanting to go into the Coast Guard Academy. Is that potentially a career path?

A: Not really, but if I did join the military, I’d want to be an officer and go through officer training.