Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: Pretty much when I was 7. Then I started track and weightlifting in high school.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did karate up to sixth grade, then I started playing basketball at Sugarloaf.
Q: Why switch to basketball?
A: I wanted to try it out and make friends.
Q: Why did you decide to add track and weightlifting in high school?
A: I just started track and weightlifting my junior year because my coaches talked me into it and they both went really well.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Offseason I definitely train harder because everything I do then translates to the season, so then I just work on the little things to fix.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Rarely, I really can’t ever stop mentally, I’m always thinking about what’s next.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics are really important, but sports, for me, is really where it’s at, but you need academics to play the sports you love.
Q: So they are close in ranking in life importance?
A: I would say so; they go hand-in-hand and that’s why it is student before athlete.
Q: Of the sports, you play, which sport is most important?
A: Football, hands down.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can sing, and I just can spot patterns like behavior or tendencies and stuff like that.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To never quit even when things get hard and that you can rely on others, but also sometimes you have to believe and do things on your own.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to sign to a college and I want to try to better my GPA from last year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to play in the NFL.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: There are too many to count, but winning states in the snatch for weightlifting was definitely amazing.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad, of course, coach (Herbert) James, coach (Alphonso) Bryant, coach (Andy) Englmeier, coach (Gabe) Suarez and (Erin) Hamilton, my brothers Dantay and Gyo, my teammates from here and my hometown and coach Perry, coach Jefferson, and coach Free from my old school.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Just do it, don’t doubt yourself. You’ll have haters feed off of that to push you to make yourself better. It’s OK to be afraid. Every time I play sports, I always have that little bit of fear that makes it just that more exciting.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Always bet on yourself and don’t ever doubt yourself, no matter what the situation.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Play to my best ability, that’s all I can do, and win some championships along the way.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I have always wanted to visit Jamaica because it’s part of my heritage and so many of my friends have been, and they say it was awesome.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I love fishing, playing video games, reading comics, and watching movies or sports.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: A couple of things are my schedule and time management and also the physical aspect is always hard, but my favorite part is that I get to compete for it everyday.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Honestly, sleep, or catch up on things I’ve missed.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I plan to play college football and have my family and friends be able to watch me.
Q: So, if you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, you are going to take it?
A: Yes, to play at the next level is a blessing in its own right.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My use of my hands and awareness can always be improved.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: No. 1, it’s hot. No. 2, you’ll meet some amazing people and always have a blast no matter what you’re doing.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A steak and sesame chicken and pork fried rice.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to play in the NFL and if that doesn’t work, I want to open my own business or become a firefighter.